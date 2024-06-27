The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has introduced a new system to prevent fraud in the R370 SRD system

The system kicks in when someone wants to change their personal details like phone numbers and banking detail

Some people applauded the move, and others slammed the government for continuing the SRD

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Social Security Authority has taken steps to ensure that Social Relief of Distress recipients are not victims of fraud.

SASSA introcues biometric system

According to TimesLIVE, SASSA introduced a biometric system for those who want to change their personal details, such as cellphone numbers or banking details. SASSA said people have been victims of fraud when they change their details.

The new system requires a computer or a smartphone and an internet connection. SASSA also revealed that those who do not complete the system verification might have their grants frozen. SASSA also wants to create awareness in churches and schools and hold events.

Mzansi weigh in

South Africans on Facebook discussed the new biometric system and the SRD grant.

Vincent Phokolwana said:

"That's good because foreign nationals are also using these ID books to steal our money from SASSa using these ID books they received from corrupt home affairs officials."

RSA Citizen asked:

"Can you just imagine how many friends and family members get Sassa money?"

Jola Majolaz said:

"Give people jobs, not this rubbish. Very soon, there would be no money to bribe voters."

Tsoro Zulu Ntombela said:

"The problem is we are expecting jobs from the government when we can create jobs ourselves and employ one or two people."

