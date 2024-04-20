The South African government is embarking on a significant initiative to bridge the digital divide and enhance connectivity across the nation

The project's second phase has been expanded to connect more communities, emphasising inclusivity across urban, township, and rural areas

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has announced the government's goal of providing more South Africans with internet connections. Images: Mlungisi Louw.

Source: Getty Images

Deputy President Paul Mashatile recently announced the government's goal of providing internet connections to more than five million households within the next three years.

Internet for 5 million households

The initiative reflects a substantial investment in digital infrastructure, with over R2 billion allocated for the connectivity project.

According to SABC, the project's second phase has been expanded to connect more communities across urban, township, and rural areas. By the end of the current financial year, the target is to connect 700,000 households nationwide, with a long-term goal of reaching over five million households.

The project has already begun implementing internet connectivity, with more than 500 households in Modimolle, Limpopo, enjoying access to the internet.

Internet for millions

Minister Mondli Gungubele, responsible for communication and digital technologies, stressed the government's dedication to ensuring broad internet access. Despite recognising fiscal challenges, he underscored the project's potential economic advantages. The initiative is set to target over 52 districts nationally, with progress in eleven districts.

Netizens not convinced

While the internet project is great for South Africa, netizens are not convinced it will be delivered on time. Many cited concerns of corruption and the misuse of state resources.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Zanele Raraza shared:

"Eish 29 May 2024 is around the corner so the deputy president is canvassing know."

@Ken Munyai commented:

"Rural areas must be prioritised.'

@Siyabonga Mbatha said:

"What will be the use of internet. People want jobs."

@Maphutha Ravele expressed:

"We don't want internet, we want equality in our country."

@Vinod Lalla advised:

"Thats assuming that they still have the power to do so. They are just saying this to make the people help them to remain in corruption power."

@Fiso Qumbisa shared:

"It's so easy to fool people and many will believe that."

