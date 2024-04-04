Minister Thulas Nxesi announced a R23 billion investment in the UIF labour activation programme

The programme aims to create employment and entrepreneurship opportunities across various sectors

The opportunities will run between 12 and 36 months, with partnerships with the private sector

Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi announced groundbreaking plans to tackle unemployment. Image: Frennie Shivambu

PRETORIA - Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has revealed plans to allocate a staggering R23 billion to the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) labour activation programme (LAP).

This program is designed to provide training for employment and entrepreneurship opportunities across various sectors.

Partnerships for job creation

Nxesi stressed the importance of collaborating with the private sector to create thousands of employment opportunities. These opportunities will be available in sectors such as agriculture, construction, education, engineering, ICT, manufacturing, mining and transport, reported TimesLIVE.

Rollout and duration of opportunities

The programme is set to kick off at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Gauteng, with plans to extend its reach to other provinces by April. Opportunities under the LAP will have durations ranging from 12 to 36 months.

See some comments from South African citizens below:

Rajiv Singh said:

"I would suggest you allocate these funds for apprenticeships as well, with a decent stipend for the trainees."

Lwazi Gqubile posted:

"Why not give that money to the TVET colleges so that they can give matriculants an opportunity to have skills?"

Sammy Mavisto Lesnar wrote:

"This guy is just daydreaming. All this before the election. We're not all stupid."

Ronald Ramashia mentioned:

"Another one that will be arrested soon."

Mosimanegape Tshenye added:

"I hear this will be temporary jobs and training."

Cinga Mhlongo asked:

"Is it a case of going out with a bang or going out with a bank."

Thulani Nkuna stated:

"Ways of milking the state."

Thulas Nxesi NSFAS case postponed

In another article, Briefly News reported that Thulas Nxesi, the minister of employment and labour, was supposed to appear in court on 25 January, but his case was postponed.

This was because Thuja Captial's Mthunzi Mdwaba was not ready to face him legally in court. Nxesi was supposed to appear at the Pretoria High Court after he applied to have his corruption case set aside.

