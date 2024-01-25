The minister of labour and employment, Thulas Nxesi, was supposed to appear in court to set his corruption case aside

However, Nxesi's case was delayed as Mthunzi Mdwaba, the man accusing him of corruption, was not ready for the case

South Africans felt like their strength was sapped and did not think Nxesi, or any politician, would get prosecuted

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

Mthunzi Mdwaba's legal team is not ready to face Thulas Nxesi. Images: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Eric Piermont/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Thulas Nxesi, the minister of employment and labour, was supposed to appear in court on 25 January, but his case was postponed. This was because Thuja Captial's Mthunzi Mdwaba was not ready to face him legally in court.

Thulas Nxesi's court date postponed

According to eNCA, Nxesi was supposed to appear at the Pretoria High Court after he applied to have his corruption case set aside. This was after Nxesi was implicated in a corruption case involving the finance minister, Enoch Godongwana and a few other high-ranking officials, including the African National Congress secretary general, Fikile Mbalula.

Mdwaba accused Nxesi of benefitting from the Unemployment Insurance Fund contract that Mdwaba's company was allegedly supposed to receive. Mdwaba asserted that Nxesi and a delegation sent by Godongwana demanded that he part with 10% of the R5 billion contract he was supposed to receive. The contract was meant to create employment.

South Africans don't think he'll be prosecuted

South Africans on Facebook doubted Nxesi would have his day in court.

Koos De Wit said:

"We're wasting time and money to try and get those fools prosecuted. Nothing will ever happen to them. They'll continue plundering and stealing."

Jennifer Capham Rijkenberg:

"Postpone and postpone again."

Map Daka Wa-Mars commented:

"Corrupt people act like money lovers."

WhatsApp screenshots allegedly link Nxesi to UIF corruption scandal

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Mdwaba released WhatsApp conversations that allegedly damned Nxesi in the UIF saga.

Mdwaba reported posting WhatsApp screenshots dated back to March 2021. In the receipts, Nesi wanted to secure accommodation for his sister's son. The purpose of these screenshots was to challenge claims that Nxesi contracted Mdwaba in October 2021.

