CEO of Thuja Holdings Professor Mthunzi Mdwaba has released WhatsApp screenshots allegedly contradicting Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi‘s denial of his involvement in a R500-million UIF scandal

The screenshots, posted on social media, include a March 2021 conversation where Nxesi purportedly sought accommodation for his sister's son, challenging Nxesi's claim of first interaction in September 2021

Nxesi contends that Mdwaba's attacks began two years ago, linking them to government's withdrawal of support for Mdwaba's ILO candidacy and his efforts to prevent a R5 billion UIF payment to Thuja

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

An X account alleging to belong to the CEO of Thuja Holdings, Mthunzi Mdwaba has released WhatsApp screenshots of conversations he was allegedly having with Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi.

Prof Mthunzi Mdwaba has dropped proof of his conversation with Minister Nxesi in March 2021. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images and ERIC PIERMONT/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Prof Mdwaba seemingly brings receipts implicating Nxesi

Professor Mthunzi Mdwaba has shared damning WhatsApp screenshots of his alleged conversation with the Minister of Employment and Labour.

This comes after Nxesi denied allegations by Mdwaba, that he was one of the ministers implicated in a R500-million UIF scandal.

City Press reported that Mdwaba made headlines over the weekend when he alleged in a Sunday World report that three ministers demanded 10% of the R5 billion in the deal. Nxesi was one of those implicated.

In the screenshots, the X account disputes Nxesi’s version of events where he said that he only began interacting with Mdwaba in September 2021. While the screenshots don’t divulge a coherent conversation or sufficiently dispute Minister Nxesi’s explanation, social media users have weighed in with their thoughts on the matter.

The post shows a conversation from March 2021 that showed that Minister Nxesi was allegedly looking for accommodation for his sister's son.

Minister Nxesi denies Prof Mthunzi Mdwaba's allegations

Minister Thulas Nxesi nipped Mdwaba's allegations in the bud when he issued a statement on Wednesday denying the claims. He said this was not his first time dealing with the businessman. Part of the statement read:

"The attacks on myself by Mdwaba began two years ago when we were obliged to withdraw our support for his candidacy for a position in the International Labour Organisation (ILO). Mdwaba blamed me for this, even though it was a government decision, emanating from the emergence of information on his past.

"Our paths crossed again late last year when media exposed a plan to pay over R5 billion of UIF funds to Mdwaba’s private company, Thuja. I acted immediately to stop any payment even in the face of Mdwaba’s threats of legal action, thus safeguarding public funds."

Fikile Mbalula opens a case against Mthunzi Mdwaba

Briefly News reported that South Africans were left fulminating against African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula after he opened a crimen injuria and defeating the ends of justice case against former chair of Productivity South Africa and CEO of Thuja Capital Mthunzi Mdwaba.

Mbalula opened the case at Sandton Police Station after Mdwaba blew the whistle on Mbalula and three other ministers' alleged attempt to drum up a bribe of R500 million. From the profits, his company stood to make out of R5 billion for an Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) jobs scheme.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News