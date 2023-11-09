Fikile Mbalula has opened a crimen injuria case against Mthunzi Mdwaba for 'defaming' his character

Taking to social media, Mbalula vehemently denied all corruption allegations, promising a legal battle

South Africans are openly criticising Mbalula for his actions, questioning his integrity amidst the controversy

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans were left fulminating against African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula after he opened a crimen injuria and defeating the ends of justice case against former chair of Productivity South Africa and CEO of Thuja Capital Mthunzi Mdwaba.

Mbalula opened the case at Sandton Police Station after Mdwaba blew the whistle on Mbalula and three other ministers' alleged attempt to drum up a bribe of R500 million. From the profits, his company stood to make R5 billion for an Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) jobs scheme.

Mbalula goes on a ranting spree on X

Mbalula had much to say regarding the matter on social media. Taking to his X account, he accused Mdwaba of embarking on a slanderous campaign against Ministers instead of addressing his investigation by the Department of Labour and Employment for attempting to redirect funds from the UIF scheme to his own private company. He said:

"I categorically deny all allegations made against me by Mthunzi Mdwaba. I see it as my duty to report the crime committed by Mthunzi Mdwaba in him not reporting the crime when he was approached by the mysterious and unknown three individuals he refers to in his allegations."

"I have never supported corrupt activities I am the first person to stand up in an NEC meeting and point out that we have a Gupta problem. My name will not be associated with corruption, renewal demands of us to take these allegations seriously to a point where we must not tolerate attempts to make light of corruption."

Mzansi lambasts Razzmatazz

Mr Fix's rants were met with great tongue-lashing from South Africans in the comment section of his X post, calling him an attention-seeker who should let the law take its course.

Below are some of the comments:

@muzi_mocco said:

"You're going to be embarrassed. You think a defamation claim it's like ordering a Kota at a fast food shop. To win defamation you must have integrity to begin with. That integrity should be violated. Fikile you don't have integrity. You're an ANC member first, you're corrupt, secondly."

@Tsogang3 remarked:

"Eventually your Thumamina cover will run out and you will start crying like a baby. I told you your time is coming. I saved those arrogant tweets of you for you, observe!"

@ngidi_thuli commented:

"Intimidating tactics. We are more wiser now Fikile. In 2024, this corrupt institution will see flames, linda tata."

@Mshikashikaa remarked:

"I hope Mthunzi Mdwaba will not be intimidated by this gangster wanna-be."

@gmalau32 posed this question:

"He will expose everything in court. Try him. Why would a businessman who scored an R5bn contract risk it by lying? You think we are small kids."

@deon_k_bakkes said:

"So you're busy fighting for your reputation while the country needs someone to fight for its future. Need I say more folks?"

@Kleva_Black mocked:

"Lol, that man struck a nerve here with you. It's nothing new to South Africans, we know the ANC is corrupt to the core. How else are ministers living these extravagant lives like celebrities performing at sold-out stadiums every week. Stop being hysterical and send me R1m of the R500m."

