The South African Federation of Trade Unions has opposed the electricity hike that Eskom wants to implement

Eskom announced that it would increase its tariffs by over 35%, and SAFTU strongly denounced the state-owned entity

Mzansi supported SAFTU, and many called Eskom out for the tariff hike, calling it unfair

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News' current affairs journalist, covered current affairs relating to the economy, finance, banks, and state-owned enterprises during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

SAFTU is opposed to Eskom's proposed hike. Image: Rodger Bosch/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Federation of Trade Unions has called Eskom out for its 35% tariff hike.

SAFTU opposes tariff hike

According to SABC News, Eskom proposed increasing electricity tariffs to 36.5% in July next year. The National Energy Regulator of South Africa has yet to approve the tariff hike. However, SAFTU strongly opposes it and slams Eskom.

SAFTU's spokesperson, Trevor Shaku, said the tariff will exacerbate the cost of living as many households already struggle to afford electricity. He said the tariff hikes will also follow increased interest rates, fuel prices, and other utilities.

South Africans agree with SAFTU

Netizens on Facebook supported SAFTU, and many denounced the proposed tariff hikes.

Itumeleng Mlambo said:

"I think we should follow Kenya's example of going on a full-force strike to avoid these ridiculous increases."

Itumeleng Marcia Kekana said:

"We are going to suffer as long as there are people who are not paying for electricity."

Sheik Khalil Al-Kabir said:

"Looks like we have to take to the streets like people of Kenya,"

Bruce Gele said:

"We still have people who believe that it's good for us."

Katleho James said:

"This is why we said we need to remove the ANC from complete power, but some were busy calling themselves Tintswalo."

Eskom denied using loadshedding as an election campaign tool

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Eskom denied using loadshedding as an election campaign gimmick.

Eskom was accused of burning diesel excessively to keep the lights on and using power cuts to campaign for the 2024 general elections. Eskom denied both allegations.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News