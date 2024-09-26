Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced that some SASSA grants will get an increase in October

The Older Persons Grant, Disability and War Veterans Grant and the Childcare Dependency Grant all benefit

South Africans are disappointed with the actual increase and believe it's an insult to all grant recipients

South Africans are not impressed with the news that some grant recipients will only receive a small increase in October.

SASSA recipients will receive their final increase of the year in October, but not everyone will benefit.

As announced by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana during his February budget Speech, some grants received increases split over two separate payments.

An initial SASSA grant increase was received in April, while the second increase will take effect in October.

Which grants increase and which don’t

The increase in October will benefit recipients of the Older Persons Grant, Disability and War Veterans Grant, and Childcare Dependency Grant.

Those who receive grants for Child Support, Foster Care, and the Social Relief of Distress (COVID Grant) will not receive extra.

How much will the other grants receive?

From October, those between 60 and 74 will get R10, meaning they now receive R2 190.

Pensioners aged 75 years and older will receive R2 210 after receiving a R10 increase.

Disability grant recipients and Child Care Dependency grant recipients also receive a R10 increase, bringing their total to R2 190.

The War Veterans grant also increases R2 190, thanks to a R10 increase.

Netizens unhappy with R10 increase

Despite the finance minister announcing the news in February, netizens are still up in arms over the minimal increase.

@aliwolshoal said:

“All of R10. It’s such an insult.”

Beulah Mohamed added:

“What a disgrace and a shame and you think this is news honestly. The cost of living is so high these days, we can't even buy a loaf of bread with a R10.”

Diane Van Niekerk Human joked:

“R10, wow, don't know where to start spending it! Maybe a Chappie and some Wilson Toffees?”

Lindiwe Nkosi asked:

“How much is this President earning a month? It's just insulting our people. Food is very expensive.”

Abraham Fitz added:

“A R10 increase for pensioners, but Government officials are getting a R100 million increase on their salary. What a poor president we have in South Africa.”

Rosemary Thompson noted:

“The government gives disgusting increases to pensioners. You should be ashamed of yourselves. A measly couple of rand.”

