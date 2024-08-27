John Steenhuisen Defends the Appointment of Right Winger Roman Cabanac
- Minister of Agriculture and Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen spoke in favour of why he appointed controversial Roman Cabanac
- He came under fire after appointing him his chief of staff, and he said he appointed him based on his qualifications and experience
- South Africans were still not convinced and railed against him and Cabanac, known for his right-wing and controversial views
JOHANNESBURG— The Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen's appointment of Roman Cabanac got him in hot water with South Africans, but he stood by his appointment.
Steenhuisen defends appointment of Cabanac
According to News24, Steenhuisen recently appointed controversial social media figure Cabanac as chief of staff. However, Steenhuisen said Cabanac's degree in law and his 12 years of experience working as a legal consultant in deceased estates have given him an eye for detail and process needed to manage staff in more than one office in two cities.
Cabanac came under fire regularly for his tweets, which many consider inflammatory. He also deleted most of his tweets after most of his old tweets surfaced.
Netizens grill Steenhuisen
South Africans commenting on @News24's tweet rejected Steenhuisen's reasons for appointing Cabanac.
Not a Peace Officer said:
"When did Steenhuisen care about qualifications? I thought everyone with matric is qualified according to him."
Vincy said:
"Cadre deployment in full swing."
Burger Terblanche said:
"People with matric only know how to steal a few hundreds, so not to worry too much. But educated men lose billions? Big worry!"
Rahul SA said:
"So, John Steenhuisen and Helen Zille will even apoint Hitler, as long as he has the necessary experience and qualifications."
Phixx said:
"I wish he could do this even more. Love it."
John Steenhuisen bashed for calling smaller parties mercenaries
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Steenhuisen came under fire for calling smaller political parties mercenaries.
He delivered a manifesto speech in Paarl in the Western Cape and labelled the parties political mercenaries. South Africans did not take kindly to his words.
