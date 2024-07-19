The leader of the Democratic Alliance and the Minister of Agriculture, John Steenhuisen, hit back against Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi

Ndlozi mocked Steenhuisen for only having a matric certificate, and Steenhuisen fired back during a debate

South Africans laughed at his comeback, and many pointed out that people with degrees and qualifications committed crimes

John Steenhuisen responded to a jibe from Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. Images: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg via Getty Images and Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PARLIAMENT, CAPE TOWN—The Minister of Agriculture and the leader of her Democratic Alliance got into a heated debate with Mbuyiseni Ndlozi during a debate in Parliament.

Steenhuisen claps back at Ndlozi

@Newzroom405 posted a clip of the verbal exchange. In the clip, the Economic Freedom Fighters' Dr Nlozi raised a point of order during a parliamentary debate. Ndlozi said the Speaker of Parliament, Thoko Didiza, should refer to Steenhuisen as someone with only a matric certificate.

Steenhuisen, who has no post-matric qualification, responded after Didiza called him out. He referred to the VBS Mutual Bank saga.

"I think that the grannies and the stokvels who have their money stolen from VBS don't sleep any better knowing that the people who stole from them have doctorates and master's degrees," he said.

View the clip here:

South Africans agreed with Steenhuisen

Netizens stood on Steenhuisen's side.

Paul Chisveto said:

"This obsession with qualifications is vain. People need delivery, period. People with the highest qualifications conferred have plundered, looted, and collapsed governance! People don't eat qualifications."

Not a Peace Officer said:

"Their degrees and PhDs didn't stop the looting of VBS money."

BBWLoving said:

"Unfortunately, the matric graduate is leading one of the most important ministerial portfolios in Africa's most advanced economy."

Thermometer said:

"PhDs and Masters to steal."

AfrikanChef_ZA said:

"That was a good comeback."

Styeenhuisen denies DA formed GNU for positions

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Steenhuisen earlier denied that the DA formed the GNU because it wanted positions.

This came after leaked negotiation documents between the DA and the ANC showed that the party demanded more portfolios than agreed on.

