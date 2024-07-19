Parliament had a moment to laugh after Minister of Minerals and Petroleum Resources Gwede Mantashe had a fashion fail

Mantashe was participating in a debate in Parliament, and his tie was incorrectly positioned as he addressed the gallery

Economic Freedom Fighters MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi lightly offered him a heads-up to fix his tie, which made MPs burst out laughing

With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, national, provincial and local governance, political parties and Parliament.

Gwede Mantashe's fashion blooper made MPs erupt in laughter. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE—The minister of Minerals and Petroleum Resources, Gwede Mantashe, had a chuckle in Parliament when his fashion sense failed him for a few moments.

Mantashe makes Parliament laugh

In a video @newslivesa posted on X, Mantashe is speaking during a debate in Parliament when Economic Freedom Fighters MP Mbuyiseni raises a point of order. He asks the National Speaker Thoko Didiza if it is parliamentary for Mantashe to button the tie in the wrong button, to which Parliament erupts into laughter.

Didiza sternly rebuked Ndlozi and the house and reminded them of the importance of the debate which followed Cyril Ramaphosa's Opening of Parliament speech. Mantashe returned to the podium and jokingly thanked Ndlozi for helping him out.

Watch the video here:

South Africans applaud Mantashe

Netizens were impressed that Mantashe handled the jib well and took it with a grain of salt.

Nqobzin said:

"Honorable Mantashe is a great sport."

Nomusa said:

"Classic. Respect to Honorable Mantashe for not taking offence."

Wewe said:

"That was too soon."

Totolozi said:

"Making Parliament a circus as always."

Wiseman The Don said:

"Lol, he actually protected the dignity of the GNU."

Lorrenzo Diego asked:

"And then these clowns expect us to take them seriously?"

Moreski da Afrikan said:

"Speaker needs to take a chill pill."

Investigative Directorate denies reports of Gwede Mantashe's arrest

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Investigating Directorate refuted claims that Gwede Mantashe was to be arrested.

This was after allegations that he received bribery money from Bosasa emerged and claims that he would be jailed surfaced.

