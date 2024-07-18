The Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie said the Afrikaans part of the national anthem will not be removed

McKenzie responded to Economic Freedom Fighter MP and actor Fana Mokoena, who demanded that Die Stem be removed from the national anthem

McKenzie said that Die Stem is a part of the country's history and anthem and has as much a right to be there as the rest of the languages

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Gayton McKenzie said Die Stem will remain in the anthem. Images: @SportsArtsCultur

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

JOHANNESBURG — The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, said Die Stem will not be removed from the country's national anthem.

Gayton McKenzie and Fana Mokoena debate

According to TimesLIVE, McKenzie responded during his budget vote in Parliament. Economic Freedom Fighter MP and actor Fana Mokoena said accepting Die Stem as part of the anthem is similar to embracing the Apartheid flag.

McKenzie defended the inclusion of Die Stem in the national anthem. He rebutted Mokoena's argument and said Die Stem would not be removed from the anthem. He said he would not be ashamed to say he supports its inclusion.

South Africans support McKenzie

Netizens on Facebook stood with McKenzie.

Nemurangoni Rabza Rabelani said:

"EFf don't love peace. What they want is conflict."

Wendy Snyman said:

"Please stop trying to divide us because we don't live in the past anymore. We are trying of politicians trying to divide us."

Jez Mukwevho asked:

"How will removing that part better the lives of ordinary citizens?"

MJ Qhali Fusi said:

"Some political parties are just selfish, forgetting that Mzansi is a rainbow nation with different races."

Gayton McKenzie says the Department to make physical education a subject

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that McKenzie said the Department would reintroduce physical education as a stand-alone subject.

He said he would contact the Department of Basic Education to restore physical education and enhance schoolchildren's participation in sports.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News