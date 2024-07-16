The National Treasury has slammed allegations that its former director-general Dondo Mogojne received R1 million from the VBS Mutual Bank

The allegations surfaced after the bank's former chairman, Tshifhiwa Matodzi's affidavit, implicated him and other high-profile figures

South Africans questioned why the National Treasury was defending him, and some believed he was guilty, too

Treasury slammed the allegations against its former director general that he received bribes from VBS Mutual Bank. Image: Gulshan Khan/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The National Treasury has slammed allegations that its former director-general Dondo Mogajane received money during the VBS Mutual Bank looting.

Treasury defends Mogajane

According to TimesLIVE, the Treasury said the accusations against Mogajane were not tested in a court of law. Mogajane came into the spotlight after convicted former VBS Bank chairman Tshifhiwa Matodzi's affidavit implicated him. Matodzi claimed that he met with Mogajane and gave him R1 million to divert Treasury's attention from the bank's financial condition.

Treasury emphasised that it has taken steps since 2016 to stop municipalities from unlawfully investing in VBS Mutual Bank. It added that it will continue assisting the law in providing evidence, witnesses, and affidavits to convict anyone implicated in the VBS Mutual Bank heist.

South Africans side-eye Treasury

Netizens on Facebook suspected Mogajane knew something and questioned Treasury defending him.

Mtee Sele said:

"Now it is so when it is him, but to others, it is as if the allegations have been tested in court."

Vincent Hlatshwayo said:

"The man knows something. Nobody fired him. He just left the post."

Mosimanegape Sam asked:

"So Treasury is defending the former DG?"

Ta Ka Butsha said:

"So basically, these auditors are also not following the law. Everyone is corrupt in this country."

Aria Jula said:

"Shame, he is too scared to admit and confess, yet that would be the wisest thing for him to do."

Mogajane denies receiving money from VBS Bank

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Mogajane denied Matodzi's allegations against him in the affidavit.

The affidavit claimed Matodzi gave Mogajane R1 million. Not only did Mogajane say he didn't receive the money, but he also added that he submitted affidavits calling for an investigation into VBS Mutual Bank.

