President Cyril Ramaphosa touched on AfriForum and Solidarity's visit to the United States of America

The president accused the two lobby groups of running around the world badmouthing the country

Ramaphosa said it was up to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) whether the actions were treasonous

President Cyril Ramaphosa accused AfriForum and Solidarit of badmouthing the country to the United States of America. Image: Buda Mendes

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE - President Cyril Ramaphosa is disappointed with Solidarity and AfriForum’s actions in the United States of America.

The two lobby groups visited the USA to speak to members of Donald Trump’s administration about the situation in South Africa.

The groups claimed that Afrikaners were being discriminated against in the country, something Trump has used as fuel to cut funding to South Africa. The US leader has also accused the government of confiscating land from farmers, saying that terrible things were happening in South Africa.

He has since offered citizenship to South African farmers who wanted to leave the country because they didn't feel safe.

Ramaphosa describes actions as unpatriotic

While answering questions in the National Assembly on 11 March, Ramaphosa expressed his disappointment with the misinformation spread by the civil rights groups, calling it unpatriotic.

"I take a dim view, in fact, a very negative view of what has ensued as they run around the world, bad-mouthing their own country and putting their country into disrepute," he said.

Rampahosa added that AfriForum and Solidarity were seeking to spread racist statements about their own country, while South Africa was involved in building a nation that was once very divided. You can watch Ramaphosa's statement below.

Ramaphosa touches on treason charges

The president also touched on whether the groups’ actions constituted treason. The Hawks recently confirmed that it was investigating dockets of high treason.

Speaking about the issue, Ramaphosa said it was up to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to determine whether it should be considered treasonous.

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party previously opened a case against AfriForum, while the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) wanted the groups to be labelled as domestic terrorists.

