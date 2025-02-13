President Cyril Ramaphosa does not want to meet with AfriForum following Donald Trump's recent threats

The presidency accused the civil rights group of peddling lies deliberately to the United States of America

South Africans applauded Ramaphosa for standing his ground and not meeting with the organisation

President Cyril Ramaphosa does not plan to engage with AfriForum in the wake of the controversy with the President of the United States of America (USA), Donald Trump.

The organisation sought to engage with the president after Trump’s Executive Order, welcoming Afrikaners into the USA as refugees. AfriForum and Solidarity rejected the offer saying they wanted to remain in South Africa and help build the country.

President won’t meet with AfriForum

With the organisation hoping to speak to Ramaphosa to create a better life for Afrikaners in the country, presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya stated that the president would not be meeting with them. This comes after Afriforum admitted they had spoken to the United States about the situation in the country and asked for intervention.

Their actions prompted Donald Trump to withdraw funding and launch an investigation into claims that land was being confiscated and that terrible things were happening.

“Prior to that talk, they didn’t seek an audience with the president, and it’s not clear as to exactly why they seek an audience with him now, but I can tell you, categorically, the president will not meet with them,” said Magwenya.

Magwenya added that AfriForum “peddled lies about South Africa” to the USA, misrepresenting South Africa and its laws.

South Africans support Ramaphosa’s decision

Many social media users praised the president for sticking to his guns, with many saying it was too late for AfriForum to want to explain themselves now.

Marvin Higa said:

“But honestly, it's too late, there’s no need for them to be explaining themselves. The damage has been done, aid has been lost and can’t be given back. Our country’s image has been dented, and great racial division has been started. White and black are against each other. So how can they fix what's not fixable? If they are not happy, the passage to the land of honey and milk has been laid for them to walk on until the destination.”

Thulani Ncube added:

“The RSA government did the right thing. Millions will suffer because of their selfishness and greed. They must simply go to Trump their God.”

Zack Edelweiss stated:

“They should be grateful they're not in jail for treason.”

Themba Dube said:

“We are in this mess of being sanctioned by the USA because of them. Very good President. Let them tell Trump that they were lying and then come back to apologise to the state. They never asked for the meeting at first before they spread the lies. They must cordially do so, namanje.”

Daniel Mokoena added:

“I don't think our government can meet them. AfriForum must go and tell Trump that whatever they told him about land confiscation was a lie. Not even a single land has been confiscated.”

Thipe Mokoena stated:

“They must apologise to the nation.”

AfriFroum unhappy with uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party

Briefly News reported that AfriForum dismissed the official opposition MK Party's treason case against them.

The MK Party opened a case of treason against AfriForum at the Cape Town Central Police Station.

CEO Kallie Kriel said they were not phased by the case, insist that they were doing what's best for the people.

