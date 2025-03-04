The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) is investigating four cases of high treason

AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel said they aren't fazed by the treason cases brought against the lobby group

South Africans are once again divided by the ongoing saga involving AfriForum and the government

The Hawks are investigating four cases of high treason, but AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel said they aren't having sleepless nights over it. Image: Wikus de Wet

Source: Getty Images

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) is investigating four high treason dockets.

Hawks head General Godfrey Lebeya confirmed that they had received four dockets, but he would not disclose who the cases were against.

While not officially named, the charges are believed to be against AfriForum and Solidarity, the two groups currently in the United States of America (USA)

AfriForum unfazed by treason charges

The confirmation of charges hasn't fazed AfriForum at all. Members of the lobby group are currently in the USA, where they are drumming up support from the Donald Trump administration. The group, along with Solidarity, are trying to get the US government to intervene in South African affairs and take action against the African National Congress (ANC).

Speaking from the US AfriForum CEO Kakkie Kriel accused the government of 'targeting its opponents'.

Kriel said that the government was entertaining false charges against those who were only fighting for property rights and exposing the human rights abuses against Afrikaners.

"As AfriForum's CEO, I have no sleepless nights over the Hawks’ investigation against us. There are no grounds for these charges," he said.

He added that the Hawks should focus on the African National Congress members mentioned in the Zondo Commission instead of wasting time on this issue.

"If anyone is betraying the people of this country, it is the ANC leaders," Kriel added.

You can watch Kriel's response below.

What you need to know about AfriForum’s unhappiness

South Africans have accused AfriForum of treason after the organisation supported Trump's claims about the country

The US government signed an Executive Order declaring that it would promote the resettlement of Afrikaners in the country

Afriforum distanced itself from Trump's Executive Order to offer refugee status to minority ethnic Afrikaners

The Presidency confirmed that Cyril Ramaphosa had no plans to meet with AfriForum following Trump's recent threats

Minister Gayton McKenzie has been criticised for holding a meeting with AfriForum and Solidariteit amid SA-US tensions

Social media once again divided

The latest development in the case has once again left social media users divided, with those in favour of AfriForum, and others accusing them of spreading a false narrative.

Those against AfriForum:

Zwayi Mxenge said:

“There must be consequences for every action and stupidity. Yes, they must feel the pinch.”

Rorisang Blessedkidd Ndou added:

“I said it before, and I will say it again with my full chest. AfriForum has bitten off more than they can chew.

Greta Ingrid Kluyts stated:

“Lock them up. They made their money, let them go and be labourers in the States.”

Earl Samuels exclaimed:

“AfriForum must be banned from coming back to South Africa.”

Louis Mosegane questioned:

“Way to go. They are not elected officials who can go around telling the world lies in the name of representing the people of South Africa. Who elected or appointed them to be Ministers of Foreign Affairs?”

Those for AfriForum:

Jay Pee said:

“ANC should be investigated for treason for all the money they have put in their pockets.”

Ryan van Son added:

“Start with all the scumbags fingered in the Zondo Commission and the Guptas.”

@klip157 stated:

“The NPA is absolutely useless, and even if you were guilty, they wouldn’t be able to successfully prosecute.”

@Markosonke1

“The Hawks are out here chasing AfriForum, while the Guptas are probably sending them postcards from Dubai.

AfriForum and Solidarity meet with Trump's administration

In a related article, AfriForum and Solidarity arrived in the United States of America to ask for intervention in South Africa.

Briefly News reported that the groups were calling for America's assistance in putting pressure on the African National Congress (ANC).

South Africans accused the group of treason online and urged the government to take action when they returned.

