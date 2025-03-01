The Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, called AfriForum out for challenging the latest crime statistics

The police crime statistics revealed that'll crime decreased between October and December 2024

AfriForum, however, denied that only one farmer was murdered in three months, prompting Mchunu to invite them for evidence

With nine years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

JOHANNESBURG — The Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, challenged lobby group AfriForum to produce evidence that more than one farmer was killed between October and December 2024. AfriForum refused to accept that farm murders decreased in the previous quarter.

What did Mchunu say?

Mchunu challenged AfriForum to table any evidence they had to prove that more than one farmer died during the previous quarter. The South African Police Service recently released the crime statistics. The statistics revealed a positive trend towards crime fighting as the stats showed that fewer crimes were committed.

AfriForum refuted that one farm murder occurred during the entire period. Mchunu slammed them and also commented on AfriForum's trip to the United States of America, allegedly to repair relations with the US. Mchunu said SAPS recorded 12 farm murders, of which only one victim was a farmer. AfriForum asserted that five farm murders took place.

Mchunu remarked that as soon as AfriForum returns to South Africa after its USA trip, it is welcome to present SAPS with evidence that more than one farmer was murdered. He accused them of employing an Orwellian approach to the subject of farm murder.

What you need to know about farm murders

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to resettle Afrikaners as refugees after he accused the South African government of orchestrating the oppression of Afrikaners, including farm killings

Although AfriForum appreciated the Executive Order, it said Afrikaners would not relocate to another country and want to stay in SA

The United States' Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, also accused the South African government of human rights violations against Afrikaners

South Africans share their views

South Africans commenting on TimesLIVE's Facebook page compared the rate of farm murders to those of other groups, including women and children and those living in the rural areas.

Akhona Zul'ulakhe Mbona Jaca said:

"Let's compare farm murders vs township and rural murders and tell me who would at least be justified in crying genocide. A murder is a murder, so it doesn't matter if you classify it as a farm or whatever."

Mohau Mofokeng said:

"These farmers are killing each other for insurance claims, and they want to politicise it."

David Debeta said:

"Whilst it is not a good thing, the fact is people, irrespective of their careers, get killed every day, including the police officers due to crime."

Willie Steyn said:

"Your statistics are exactly where you hide the truth as you do not book the farm murders as breaking and entering, assault and minor issues."

Farm murder accused cries in court

In a related article, Briefly News reported that farm murder accused, Zachariah Oliver, broke down in the Polokwane Regional Court when he appeared in November 2024. He was arrested for allegedly killing two people on his farm.

He appeared for his bail hearing, and the court postponed the proceedings to February this year. One of the defence attorneys did not appear, and the case was postponed.

Source: Briefly News