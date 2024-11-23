Murder-accused pig farmer Zacharia Olivier broke down in the dock of the Polokwane Regional Court in his latest appearance

Olivier was making his latest appearance, charged with the murders of two women at his Onverwacht farm on 17 August 2024

Online, the murder accused's antics came under heavy scrutiny ahead of a postponement in the matter until 18 February 2025

The Limpopo pig farm murder accused Zacharia Olivier cut an emotionall figure in his latest appearance at the Mankweng Magistrate's Court. Images: @SABCNews, @KayaNews

Source: Twitter

POLOKWANE — Tears flowed from pig farm murder accused Zacharia Olivier as he appeared at the Mankweng Magistrate's Court for his bail application.

However, the matter on Friday, 22 November 2024, could not proceed due to a defence attorney's absence.

SA unsympathetic as Olivier breaks down

The 60-year-old is charged alongside two others, Adriaan de Wet and William Musoro — who were not with him in court for this appearance — with two murders and one attempted murder.

The trio also faces possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition and defeating the ends of justice after allegedly killing two women at an Onverwacht farm in the Thabazimbi Local Municipality on 17 August.

Additionally, Musoro is charged with contravening the Immigration Act.

Maria Makgato, a mother of four, and Zimbabwean national Lucia Ndlovu were shot and killed after reportedly trespassing at the pig farm.

Makgato, 47, and Ndlovu, 34, accompanied by Ndlovu's husband, had gone to collect allegedly dumped expired or near-expired goods left by a truck goods.

Briefly News reported previously that police found the remains of the women in a pigpen on 20 August and arrested Olivier, who owns the farm, and his workers, de Wet, 19, and Musoro, 45, a day later.

Ndlovu's husband managed to flee and sought help. He was shot once.

During Friday's brief stint in the dock, Olivier cut an emotional figure as he broke down in tears during the proceedings. He could be seen weeping into a cloth and wiping the tears from his eyes.

At one point, Olivier failed to stand up when the orderly instructed the people in court to rise due to his sorry state.

Watch the video here .

The case was postponed, and Olivier will appear alongside his co-accused in the Mankweng Magistrate's Court on 18 February 2025.

He is remanded in custody.

SA expresses strong takes

On social media, many were unsympathetic to Olivier, instead bashing the pig farmer heavily, given the crimes for which he is accused.

Briefly News looks at the colourful reactions.

@dramadelinquent wrote:

"Crocodile tears. This pig must cry for the families he’s hurt."

@Thatiley said:

"I think, in prison, they are dealing with him decisively."

@llutladi reasoned:

"It must be postponed [until] next year, August."

@Chibuleni assessed:

"His acting is very bad. No amount of privilege will let him off the hook."

@maverickvaks offered:

"Solution: Push for a confession, plea deal, sentence, get on with serving his sentence, keep it moving."

Source: Briefly News