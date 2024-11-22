A video making the rounds online shows a woman being verbally attacked at a municipal office in the Vaal, Gauteng

A man, seemingly an employee, takes her to task for trying to register a spaza on behalf of two foreign nationals

The scenes in which the man ultimately ejected them from the centre come after a directive for spaza registrations

SEBOKENG — A vexed community member in the Vaal in Gauteng was seen taking a woman to the showers and hanging her to dry afterwards for seemingly trying to register a spaza on behalf of two foreign nationals.

A video showing the situation devolving at a municipal office, reportedly in Sebokeng, an area of the Vaal, was posted on the @PSFALIVE X page.

Since President Cyril Ramaphosa's pronouncement on Friday, 15 November 2024, requiring unregistered spaza shops to do so in their municipalities within 21 days from the address date, locals have pushed back against foreigners.

It came as food poisoning incidents and deaths continued to be reported across the country. Soweto community members recently blocked locals from registering on behalf of non-locals at the Jabulani Community Service Centre.

It is understood that spaza shop owners were renting from the yards of the people attempting to register the businesses for them.

The video of the clash in Sebokeng, circulating since 21 November, captured a similar situation.

He had asked the woman — who objects to being filmed — whether she meant to register on behalf of two men with her, who appear to be Pakistani. She denies this, and he contradicts her, pointing out that she was carrying their documents.

"How can you, a South African, come here to register for Pakistanis?" he is heard asking.

She responds:

"That is not why I am here. I simply came to obtain information [about the process]."

In a long rant, the visibly angry man ridicules the woman and questions her sense of patriarchy. He shames her for what he says is putting the two foreigners' needs, seen in the clip with her, above those of South Africans.

Soweto community calls for Ramaphosa's head

In related news, Briefly News reported that despite Ramaphosa's blanket pronouncement about unregistered South African or foreign-owned spaza shops, many local residents in Gauteng's Soweto are infuriated.

An opposing group prevented other community members from registering spaza shops owned by foreign nationals renting space from their yards at a Customer Service Centre in Jabulani on 19 November.

