Accused diamond investment scam mastermind Louis Liebenberg's wife appeared in the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate's Court

Desiree is charged alongside her husband and seven others in a multibillion-rand scheme, facing charges including fraud and racketeering

The state opposed her bail, arguing she is a flight risk, among others, while Liebenburg's bail hearing will be held on 25 November

The court has denied diamond investment scam kingpin Louis Liebenberg's wife Desiree's bid for bail release. Image: @RSA_CJS

TSHWANE — Accused diamond fraudster Louis Liebenberg hung back as his wife appeared in the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate's Court for her latest bail bid.

During an anticlimatic appearance on Thursday, 21 November 2024, the state opposed Desiree's application, citing she was a flight risk and would interfere with witnesses if conditionally released.

Libernberg's wife fails to cut bail deal

The couple and seven other co-accused have been charged with a laundry list of charges relating to a R4 billion fraudulent scheme.

They face 42 fraud, six money laundering, five racketeering, theft charges, and statutory offences, including contraventions of the Companies Act.

While more charges are still expected to be added, Liebenberg and Desiree, also charged with corruption, have added money laundering.

In their last appearance together, on 15 November, Desiree sought bail, but her application was postponed while Liebenberg chose not to apply.

Those charged alongside the couple — who had since been granted bail on 23 and 31 October — are Christelle Badenhorst, 42; Johannes Badenhorst, 41; Magdelena Kleynhans, 54; Walter Niendinger, 55; Helena Schulenburg, 59; Adriaan Strydom, 35; and Nicolize van Heerden, 58.

The Liebenbergs' 15 November appearance was marred by chaos after the 60-year-old disrupted the hearing to slam a journalist.

He complained to the court about the photos being taken of him and his wife as the prosecutor led the evidence during Desiree's bail proceedings.

Liebenberg allegedly registered 15 companies, of which Kleynhans — facing an additional charge of money laundering — and with whom he was romantically involved, and the other accused were directors.

Liebenberg and Kleynhans registered a company styled Tariomix in 2020 and Forever Zircon a year later, purportedly for buying and selling diamonds.

They allegedly used the proceeds to fund a lavish lifestyle.

Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said potential investors were lured through social media and radio.

"[Investors] were promised a [lucrative] return on their investment, received using a cashless platform called AE Switch, over a short period," she said.

"In the thousands, they made payments to [the tune of] about R4.5 billion. Some were suspicious when they didn't receive the promised payments and, believing they had been defrauded, reported the matter to the police."

A Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks), the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC), the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU), Price Waterhouse Coopers (PwC) and the NPA's Organised Crime Unit investigation uncovered the elaborate scheme.

Desiree argued in her bail affidavit that she wasn't a flight risk, joined the companies at a later stage, and her properties were being vandalised.

But the state insisted she was a flight risk, with R200 million readily accessible, which Liebenberg claimed he had hid from authorities.

The matter was remanded to 25 November for Liebenberg's formal bail application. The rest of the accused are expected to return to court on 4 February 2025 after the case was postponed for further investigations.

