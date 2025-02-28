Solidarity's Jaco Kleynhans expressed concern about the tension between the USA and South Africa

The lobby group are in the USA together with AfriForum to ask for intervention from Donald Trump

South Africans were quick to remind the group that their actions sparked diplomatic tension

The Solidarity Movement expressed concerned about the diplomatic tensions between SA and USA, but citizens say the group is to blame. Image: Ivan Pantic/ @JacoKleynhans

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has spent a decade reporting on the South African political landscape, crime and social issues. He spent 10 years working for a community newspaper before transitioning to online

WASHINGTON DC – South Africans are amazed by the Solidarity Movement’s latest concern.

Members of the lobby group are currently in the United States of America along with AfriForum where they are meeting with members of Donald Trump’s administration.

While the group are asking for the USA’s intervention in South Africa, Head of International Liaison, Jaco Kleynhans said they were concerned about the tension between the two countries, something citizens pointed out was caused by their actions.

Solidarity concerned by diplomatic tension

As reported by the SABC, Kleynhans expressed concern about the diplomatic tension between the US and South Africa, while also stating that they were fighting for the rights of all.

“We are willing to use our contacts in America to the benefit of all in South Africa. So, I think the accusations of treason are based on false information.

“Our visit to America is primarily focused on the benefit of the South African economy and the people of South Africa,” he said.

His statement contradicts a post on X on 28 February 2025 where he suggested that they were fighting for the rights of Afrikaners. You can read his statement below.

Ramaphosa accuses groups of sowing division

Speaking on the sidelines of the Basic Education Lekgotla in Ekurhuleni, Ramaphosa weighed in on the actions of the two organisations, saying they were sowing division.

“As proud South Africans, we prefer that we should all stay here and solve our problems. What they are doing is sowing divisions in our nation,” Ramaphosa said.

The president’s comments attracted the attention of AfriForum, with CEO Kallie Kriel accusing the African National Congress and the ANC of being the ones who were sowing division. You can watch his response below.

Naledi Pandor calls for swift diplomacy

Former International Relations Minister, Naledi Pandor, has called for swift diplomacy about South Africa’s relationship with the USA.

She also touched on AfriForum’s stance, saying that it wasn’t inclusive or respectful of the constitution.

“For some time, AfriForum has attempted to present itself as a civil society group, but it has become clear their intentions are racial in character.

There is nothing civil about it. It is neither inclusive nor respectful of our constitution. When institutions reveal their true nature, you know how to respond to them,” she said.

What you need to know about AfriForum’s stance

South Africans have accused AfriForum of treason after the organisation supported Trump's claims about the country

The US government signed an Executive Order declaring that it would promote the resettlement of Afrikaners in the country

Afriforum distanced itself from Trump's Executive Order to offer refugee status to minority ethnic Afrikaners

The Presidency confirmed that Cyril Ramaphosa had no plans to meet with AfriForum following Trump's recent threats

Minister Gayton McKenzie has been criticised for holding a meeting with AfriForum and Solidariteit amid SA-US tensions

South Africans annoyed with Solidarity’s statement

Social media users were not happy with Solidarity, reminding them that the reason for the tension was because of their actions.

Constance Nelufule asked:

“Is it their job to fix it or is it the job of the Department of International Relations? They are there for their own selfish interests, not in the interests of South Africans.”

Mabowate Tsela stated:

“The consequences of acting without thinking. Now they have to fix the mess that they've created.”

Themba Jiyane said:

“You and AfriForum are the centre of the tension.”

Fezile PapaAbo TaFez added:

“They must be the worst comedians to ever come out of our country. The racists who are the architects of this tension are now claiming to be concerned.”

Bambiso William Vass stated:

“That's crazy. They are the peddlers of lies, now he pretends to be concerned about the diplomatic relations.”

Bless Mswelly exclaimed:

“But they created it and are still fuelling it.”

Percy Pefile asked:

“Why would they be concerned when they caused it?”

Thometsana Khiba said:

“They are not concerned. They are delighted about their own work. They caused this mess. Who are they trying to fool with their pathetic concern lie?”

EFF wants lobby groups declared domestic terrorists

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) wants AfriForum and Solidarity to be declared domestic terrorist organisations.

Briefly News reported that the party said the groups' actions were a direct threat to the stability and sovereignty of SA.

South Africans were split over the Red Berets' statement, with some applauding it and others criticising it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News