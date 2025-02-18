Gayton McKenzie has been criticised for meeting with AfriForum and Solidariteit

AfriForum is in hot water with many over its decision to engage with the United States of America

South Africans called the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture a sell-out for meeting with AfriForum

South Africans are not happy with Gayton McKenzie at the moment.

The Patriotic Alliance has been criticised over his decision to meet with representatives from AfriForum and Solidariteit.

AfriForum has been labelled as traitors by many over its decision to engage with the United States of America about the supposed problems in the country.

McKenzie meets with AfriForum

The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture had people talking when social media posts showed him meeting with AfriForum’s Kallie Kriel.

During a broadcast on X, McKenzie added that he was meeting with the civil rights organisation as the president of the Patriotic Alliance (PA).

He explained that it was important to put egos aside and just engage with one another.

In his post on X, Kriel explained that they had a constructive discussion about AfriForum and Solidariteit’s upcoming visit to the United States.

The organisation also explained to McKenzie about the friendships they were forging with traditional leaders and rural communities.

“AfriForum will accelerate these projects to promote healthy relationships, mutual recognition, and respect while continuing to unapologetically fight for a place under the sun for Afrikaners at the southern tip of Africa as well as the interests of South Africa and all its people,” Kriel said in his post.

What you need to know about AfriForum and Trump

South Africans turn on McKenzie

The post of McKenzie together with Kriel drew a lot of criticism from social media users as they felt that he had sold out. ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba also had his say about the meeting.

@Emma_Tsebe said:

“Gayton isn’t coming back. The party must die, nje.”

@Lebza24 added:

“Gayton had no business associating himself with people that are spreading lies about our country.”

@mafiwa2 stated:

“Gayton will do anything for money. That's the nature of a criminal.”

@iamRTI said:

“All I see is a bunch of sellouts.”

@Gama_Mbokane noted:

“Gayton is a traitor guys. Nothing surprising here.”

@Ma_LoJ said:

“This should be Gayton's first and last time in our parliament.”

@MakaBotha added:

“Gayton must just resign. He's disrespectful.”

