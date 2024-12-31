LaConco Clears Air on Relationship with Jacob Zuma: "I Have No Romantic Interest with Him"
- Businesswoman Nonkanyiso 'LaConco' Conco spoke about the state of her relationship with Jacob Zuma
- The former reality TV star lifted the lid on where she and the former South African President stand
- For weeks, people on social media assumed that LaConco and Zuma had rekindled their relationship
Former Real Housewives of Durban reality TV star Nonkanyiso 'LaConco' Conco has put an end to the Jacob Zuma dating rumours once and for all. The star said she has no romantic interest in the former South African President, saying her feelings died years ago.
Is LaConco back with President Jacob Zuma?
A frustrated LaConco took to her Instagram stories recently to dispel rumours that she and Jacob Zuma are an item. She stated that she only spends time with him and the Zuma family for the sake of their son, Sakha.
“Hear this from me: I have no romantic interest in my son's father; it died years ago. As a mother, I am here for what is right for Sakha, which is quality time with his family,” LaConco declared.
LaConco says she is a single woman
In her message, LaConco said she is a single woman and that she remains hopeful that she will find her person one day.
“So ke I’m a single woman raising a boy child. I know the love that I deserve will find me one day and build a new chapter with that special someone,” she stated.
LaConco then gave a cryptic message about her past relationship.
“I have never been a mean person, showing my respect and kindness to his family, including him, after it ‘ALL’. Do not mistake it with ‘ngisa’ No. Also, I will never change who I am because of the past,” she concluded.
LaConco says she will never love another man more than Jacob Zuma
In a previous report from Briefly News, Nonkanyiso 'LaConco' Conco revealed to her followers that she loves former President Jacob Zuma more than any other man she has ever loved.
LaConco said she tried dating other men, but they were nothing like Zuma. Her declaration garnered mixed opinions from netizens online, with people assuming that she and the former President might have rekindled their relationship.
