A young makoti made Mzansi women crave marriage even more after posting about her beautiful marriage

The Xhosa lady showed off how much her husband loves her and spoils her every chance he gets

Her TikTok video trended and was well-received by social media users, who created a conversation of over 1.5K comments

Modern women have the luxury of never marrying or having children and living their desired lifestyle.

A young Makoti received a lovely surprise from her thoughtful husband. Image: @alonge_m

Source: TikTok

Some still crave the traditional way of life, in which marriage and creating their own family are the centre of their lives.

Lady shows off being spoiled by husband

After a long day of doing chores and attending to everyone’s needs as a makoti, one lady smiled at a text from the love of her life. Alonge was granted a break by her husband to chill in the car and enjoy a meal far away from the homestead.

The grateful wife told her followers:

“My bestie, this one.”

Her man surprised her with some meat that they happily enjoyed together. Alonge appreciated the kind gesture from her lover and filmed their quality time to share on TikTok with the caption:

“POV: You’re in the village fulfilling your makoti duties, and your husband grants you a break to spend quality time away from home and chill.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to makoti receiving surprise from husband

Social media users were melted by the thoughtful gesture and commented:

@Somnyama. ⚫❤️🙌 explained how he keeps his lady happy:

“This is so me, I can't have my wife doing chores for other people. Guys, it’s hard to court.”

@Homebodi_Organics pointed out:

“That Makoti, who was eating outside in the rain at her inlaw's house, must come to see this. Marriage isn't bad at all as long as your partner protects you.”

@shoki wrote:

“This is why we should get married to a man who wants to be a husband, not just a man who wants a wife.”

@Tukishi shared:

“My husband said, 'Honey, take the keys and go to Mamkhulu. I'll answer them if they're looking for you.'”

@Lydia Lephoi commented:

“I was in Kuruman fulfilling my duties, too, and hubby said we should drive somewhere together just for me to finally sit, get some air conditioning, and take a nap.”

