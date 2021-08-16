Sophie Ndaba’s Son Drops Diss Track About Max Lichaba, Mzansi Supports Him

Sophie Ndaba's youngest son, Lwandle, recently dropped a hectic diss track targeting his stepfather, Max Lichaba

According to the track, Lichaba allegedly abused and cheated on his mother Sophie and left them with nothing

He made range of accusations against Lichaba but promised his mother that he world restore what the man allegedly took

Sophie Ndaba trended on social media over the weekend after her last-born son, Lwandle Ndaba, dropped a diss track aimed at his estranged stepfather, Max Lichaba.

Sophie Ndaba and Max Lichaba are now separated, leading to her son dissing him in a track. Image: @sophiendaba

Lwandle, who goes by the stage name, released the song My Step Dad A Devil and Mzansi made sure it went viral.

The 22-year-old tore into Lichaba in all of the verses, exposing him for allegedly using his mother for her fame and money.

He even said that Lichaba was the reason his mother fell into a depression.

"You got it all and you left us with nothing.”

The allegations delved deeper and spoke of the physical abuse Ndaba allegedly suffered at his hands.

"A devil in disguise is what you really are, I thank God you not my father I fear for your children.”

The youngster then promised to replace all that Lichaba had taken from his mother. The song was an immediate hit among Mzansi social media users:

@foxx_kid said:

“He raps way better than your favourite South African rappers.”

@simphiwepgiven said:

“Some men are beasts in human appearance, What kind of man does that to a woman? Sophie went through hell, with this song it makes sense now...Poor kid I hope he heals... this song is more like a cry for help to me...”

Meanwhile others have taken to Lichaba’s Instagram account to let him have it.

@lela_mthethwa said:

“He takes and he breaks.”

@phany_grey said:

“You will reap what you sow.”

@keletso_motsekowa said:

“They say you are fake and you take.”

Sophie Lichaba hypes up son Lwandle’s music career with video

Briefly News had previously reported that Sophie Lichaba is super proud of her children and never misses a chance to hype them up.

She took to social media to show love to her last-born, Lwandle Ndaba, and his aspiring music career.

She shared a video of the young talent along with the caption:

“My last-born killing it, rehearsals are dope, I’m so proud.”

The young man, who uses the stage name Ocean, seemed to be a very keen rapper and sounded great during his recent rehearsals. Mom has every reason to be proud.

