Singer Mthokozisi Ndaba has made headlines following his recent arrest after an altercation with a family member

More information about his private life has surfaced, with reports stating that he has fallen on hard times

From divorce to eviction, Ndaba's private life has taken a serious turn, but his optimism is what keeps him going

Former ‘Idols SA’ contestant Mthokozisi Ndaba is apparently going through financial hardships. Image: MthokozisiNdaba

Source: Instagram

Mthokozisi Ndaba might have been released on bail following his arrest; however, his problems have been piling up.

The star is reportedly down and out and has been hit with hard times. TshisaLIVE reported that the singer has been divorced and evicted from his apartment.

Mthokozisi on his hardships

According to the news publication, Mthokozisi and his ex-wife, Nandipha Ndaba, finalised their divorce five months ago. After eight years of marriage and two sons later, the couple resorted to living in separate homes in August 2025. Ndaba allegedly moved back to her parents' home.

If that was not enough, he got evicted from his apartment in Dobsonville Ext-3, Soweto. The publication reported that it was due to unpaid rent for three months.

However, the Idolsa SA runner-up admitted to owing rent, saying the owners had every right to evict him. He said he continued staying in the apartment because he thought he would be able to come up with the rent. Unfortunately, his plans fell flat, and he was forced to move into a shack.

“I have lost everything. Everything is happening at the same time,” the blog quoted him.

Ndaba is allegedly living in a shack in Mpumalanga, at a place called KwaMhlanga. Adding to his list of adversities, Ndaba has reportedly lost weight due to the "stress he’s been dealing with in his life and career."

His optimism has never left, as he believes his life will turn around one day. He also advised people who are in his shoes to speak out about their issues.

This comes after Daily Sun reported that Mthokozisi Ndaba got arrested on Sunday, 15 March 2026, after he and his cousin got into a fight.

A source told the publication that the altercation started when Ndaba visited his family in KwaMashu, KwaZulu-Natal, and although it is unclear what the singer and his cousin were fighting about, they both opened charges against one another.

"They are both arrested, and we don't know what they stand to lose from this arrest," the source was quoted as saying.

Former ‘Idols SA’ singer Mthokozisi Ndaba has allegedly been hit wth hard times. Image: MthokozisiNdaba

Source: Twitter

Former Idols SA singer quits job

In a previous report from Briefly News, Idols SA winner Thapelo Molomo had quit his job as a SAPS warrant officer after struggling to juggle two careers.

Molomo says the SAPS supported his decision to leave and pursue his career as a musician full-time. But music is not all that he is focusing on. Thapelo Molomo also revealed that he managed to secure a new gig as a singer on a cruise ship, where he also serves as a production manager.

Source: Briefly News