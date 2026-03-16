Khanyi Mbau’s Ex-Boyfriend, Kudzai Mushonga, Finds Love Months After Heartbreak
- Kudzai Mushonga has hard-launched his new partner, a few months after going on Instagram live to vent about Khanyi Mbau and their relationship
- The Dubai-based businessman went on social media to vent about Khanyi Mbau and explained how their relationship ended
- On social media, peeps are fuming, with many picking Khanyi's side, while others commented on his new love life
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The biggest question on everyone's mind right now is what happened between Kudzai Mushonga and Khanyi Mbau?
A few months after announcing their official breakup, Kudzai has a new partner that he is showing off on Instagram.
Kudzai shows off new bae
Dissing his former partner, Kudzai posted a recent video, enjoying the finest things Dubai had to offer. He captioned his post:
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"Allow them to hate from the outside because Love is expensive, and they can’t afford it. Pool day was nice with bubbles and caviar," he said.
He seemingly soft-launched his new bae on Valentine's Day, when he posted his dump. A lady's hand showed while holding a bottle of champagne.
Inside Khanyi and Kudzai's break-up
Kudzai Mushonga's break-up made headlines, with many fans questioning what happened to the once-smitten couple.
Mushonga revealed their split during his Instagram live session, saying Mbau dumped him like a hot potato in Dubai. He also revealed that he was always falling into depression during their relationship.
Speaking to ZiMoja, Mushonga said, “I started feeling unloved, unworthy and not cared for, for a very long time. The only thing I had was Dubai views. I was very depressed, I was dying inside...I gave it my all, but I was sinking into depression.”
A few months before his announcement, Khanyi Mbau accused him of
“He was a good guy, but he did some bad things; he tried everything he could to make it up to me. I did most of my grieving while we were together. I finally got the courage to leave. And of course I wish him the best,” she wrote.
Fans react to Kudzai's new girlfriend
Below are some of the responses from online users:
Talourtay said:
"The upgrade is insane. This is Elevation at its finest."
Mokodaisy shared:
"It's amazing. Be happy. I am rooting for you. You deserve it. God bless you."
However, a handful of fans trolled Kudzai:
Portiamodd dragged him:
"Khanyi made you famous, wena."
Another one reacted:
"I think it's time I unfollow you. I mean, the reason I was following you or even knew you is because of Miss K."
Announcing their breakup, Kudzai said he does not miss Khanyi and that he was happy where he was.
“As much as I might not have been great for the other person. I feel this was the best situation that could have happened for both of us. She is happy I am happy, I don’t miss anyone, and there is no turning back. I’m with other people now,” he said.
Khanyi Mbau's bare face trends
In a previous report from Briefly News, hanyi Mbau has popped out with yet another look, and it has Mzansi fired up
The former Netflix star has always been candid about her cosmetic procedures, as she has undergone several
Social media users responded to the new photo of Khanyi Mbau with a fan, and yoh, does SA have questions
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Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University of Technology (2019). She has 6 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist, having worked at Africa New Media Group, writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of training from the Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za