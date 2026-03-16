Kudzai Mushonga has hard-launched his new partner, a few months after going on Instagram live to vent about Khanyi Mbau and their relationship

The Dubai-based businessman went on social media to vent about Khanyi Mbau and explained how their relationship ended

On social media, peeps are fuming, with many picking Khanyi's side, while others commented on his new love life

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Khanyi Mbau’s ex-boyfriend, Kudzai Mushonga, has seemingly moved on from their romance. Image: Mrknations

Source: Instagram

The biggest question on everyone's mind right now is what happened between Kudzai Mushonga and Khanyi Mbau?

A few months after announcing their official breakup, Kudzai has a new partner that he is showing off on Instagram.

Kudzai shows off new bae

Dissing his former partner, Kudzai posted a recent video, enjoying the finest things Dubai had to offer. He captioned his post:

"Allow them to hate from the outside because Love is expensive, and they can’t afford it. Pool day was nice with bubbles and caviar," he said.

He seemingly soft-launched his new bae on Valentine's Day, when he posted his dump. A lady's hand showed while holding a bottle of champagne.

Inside Khanyi and Kudzai's break-up

Kudzai Mushonga's break-up made headlines, with many fans questioning what happened to the once-smitten couple.

Mushonga revealed their split during his Instagram live session, saying Mbau dumped him like a hot potato in Dubai. He also revealed that he was always falling into depression during their relationship.

Speaking to ZiMoja, Mushonga said, “I started feeling unloved, unworthy and not cared for, for a very long time. The only thing I had was Dubai views. I was very depressed, I was dying inside...I gave it my all, but I was sinking into depression.”

A few months before his announcement, Khanyi Mbau accused him of

“He was a good guy, but he did some bad things; he tried everything he could to make it up to me. I did most of my grieving while we were together. I finally got the courage to leave. And of course I wish him the best,” she wrote.

Fans react to Kudzai's new girlfriend

Below are some of the responses from online users:

Talourtay said:

"The upgrade is insane. This is Elevation at its finest."

Mokodaisy shared:

"It's amazing. Be happy. I am rooting for you. You deserve it. God bless you."

However, a handful of fans trolled Kudzai:

Portiamodd dragged him:

"Khanyi made you famous, wena."

Another one reacted:

"I think it's time I unfollow you. I mean, the reason I was following you or even knew you is because of Miss K."

Announcing their breakup, Kudzai said he does not miss Khanyi and that he was happy where he was.

“As much as I might not have been great for the other person. I feel this was the best situation that could have happened for both of us. She is happy I am happy, I don’t miss anyone, and there is no turning back. I’m with other people now,” he said.

Khanyi Mbau's bare face trends

In a previous report from Briefly News, hanyi Mbau has popped out with yet another look, and it has Mzansi fired up

The former Netflix star has always been candid about her cosmetic procedures, as she has undergone several

Social media users responded to the new photo of Khanyi Mbau with a fan, and yoh, does SA have questions

Source: Briefly News