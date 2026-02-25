South African singer Khanyi Mbau has popped out with yet another look, and it has Mzansi fired up

The former Netflix star has always been candid about her procedures, as she has undergone several

Social media users responded to the new photo of Khanyi Mbau with a fan, and yoh, does SA have questions

Yet another Khanyi Mbau picture where she looks unrecognisable has trended. Image: Mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

Mzansi still has questions about actress Khanyi Mbau's latest look. Ever since switching to a blonde weave, her face has been appearing differently than what many viewers normally know her to look like.

When she went shopping, Khanyi stopped for a photo opp with a fan, and the photo went viral, but for all the wrong reasons.

Khanyi Mbau mocked for latest look

In the photo shared on X by @user HerminOfficial, the two ladies appeared all smiles. However, Khanyi's look had fans doing a double take, questioning Mbau's willingness to alter her body so much.

In another post, @HermaineM accused Mbau of ruining her face with the multiple procedures.

Mbau never shied away from speaking about undergoing skin lightening, which is different to skin bleaching, rhinoplasty, bust augmentation twice and blepharoplasty. Mbau also did some work on her teeth and got veneers, and also had fillers done on her face.

SA pokes fun at Khanyi Mbau:

@TshepyMo said:

"Yhooo, I'm sure she regrets doing face work."

@MbathaLuya98506 asked:

"Can someone answer me this. I've been having a feeling she's trying to hide it, but she's half Zimbabwean, neh, from her mother's side?? Cause I've never heard of the surname Mbau."

@Maqabaqaba said:

"Biological clock has finally caught up with her."

@TumishaneM responded:

"As long as it is not natural, it won't last, unfortunately."

@Berianpheeha argued:

"This is pure facelift gone wrong."

@msmonakhisi stated:

"This is the problem of taking a photo. You have no control over how they post it and what you look like. They don't even edit it the same way you would have done had it been taken by you."

@HereWithShit said:

"Imagine a woman on top of that face. My understanding is that the face needs to be maintained, and it needs a lot of money. She recently broke up with her financier, so it may be that she is currently waiting for the next funder to fix her face."

@Matshidisojr defended Khanyi:

"People are here hating...I saw her last week in Sandton. The lady is gorgeous."

@Ante_Up87 replied:

"It will always amaze me how much money someone would spend just to ruin a perfectly good thing."

Sol Phenduka trolls Khanyi Mbau's new face

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sol Phenduka reacted to actress Khanyi Mbau's new look on X.

The Podcast and Chill co-host shared a heartbroken emoji to the actress's new face. People took social media to share their thoughts about Mbau's latest face at the premiere of Meet the Khumalos.

