Actress Sophie Ndaba had fans gushing over her recent look, which stunned many

The former Generations star looked gorgeous at the Royalty Soapie Awards red carpet in Johannesburg

Many netizens on social media complimented the actress's look at the prestigious awards

Sophie Ndaba looked pretty at the Royalty Soapie Awards. Image: @sophiendaba

Source: Instagram

Actress Sophie Ndaba had fans chocking on their saliva with her recent cute pictures of herself at an awards ceremony.

Sophie Ndaba stuns at Royalty Soapie awards

The former Generations actress Sophie Ndaba became the talk of the town recently after pictures of herself looking gorgeous in a stunning red dress at the Royalty Soapie Awards circulated on social media.

The news and gossip page MDNews shared a picture of Sophie Ndaba at the Awards red carpet on their Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"Actress Sophie Ndaba looked absolutely gorgeous at the Royalty Soapie Awards last night."

See the post below:

Fans compliment Sophie Ndaba

Many netizens flooded the comment section with complimentary messages for the star. See some of the online reactions below:

@__ThapeloM commented:

"She's a legendary, she deserves her flowers."

@Lebona_cabonena responded:

"She is taking her medication very well now."

@Gats_Jr said:

"Damn uvukile and she’s beautiful."

@DDT_PM shared:

"We just love her. She'll always remain Queen Moroka in our minds."

@Vanillasausy responded:

"She’s back and hot."

@Kgothatsomath02 tweeted:

"She has proven that she's the queen of this generation, left a remarkable legacy."

@Livorsa replied:

"The God she praises must be worshipped by all who are amazed by the work done in her life."

@Didimalan shared:

"I'm happy to see this woman looking this beautiful and in good health. God is good indeed."

Sophie Ndaba hints at returning to acting

In another article, Briefly News reported that Sophie Ndaba recently had Mzansi social media users jumping with joy when she hinted that major projects are coming up next year.

The former Generations star said fans should look forward to more details coming. Sophie Ndaba has been motivating her followers on the timeline.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News