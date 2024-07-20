Miss South Africa Natasha went on a mission in time for Nelson Mandela Day to focus on the education system in South Africa

Beauty pageant queen Natasha Joubert showed that she dedicated to improving education by visiting a Soweto School

Natasha Joubert turned her attention to the grass roots of education as she worked with sponsor AngloGold Ashanti

Miss South Africa 2023 Natasha Joubert a celebrating Nelson Mandela Day in a wholesome way. Natasha Joubert took part in a campaign with AngloGold Ashanti which will be helping with the Adopt-a-School-Foundation to help a school in Soweto.

Natasha Joubert spent Nelson Mandela Day in Soweto at a primary school. Image: @natashajoubert

Source: Instagram

Natasha Joubert used her influence as Miss South Africa to improve education. Miss South Africa 20203 shared her day in Sowto with school kids on Nelson Mandela Day.

Natasha Joubert visits schools for Nelson Mandela Day

Miss South Africa Natasha, visited Mveledzandivho Primary on her mission to advocate for equal educational opportunities. Miss SA took part in painting activities with children at the school and also gave a motivational address.

Natasha Joubert reflects on Mandela Day

The reigning miss South Africa said educational equity aligns with Mandela Day's slogan: "It is still in your hands to combat poverty and inequity." Natasha believes that everyone can play a role in building a better South Africa in the future with proper education. Natasha said:

"I know from experience that the sense of fulfilment that one gets from being able to help someone get an education, to give them a chance in life, is like no other".

ref_law said:

"Can’t believe in few days your reign ends . You are a queen ."

iminathi.dondol gushed:

"Natasha is extremely loveable and it’s because she’s authentically herself."

sirkitsothihira was sad:

"I'm gonna sob for a month when your reign ends.|"

misssafandom commented:

"One thing about Natasha? she WILL dance."

godfrrymarange applauded:

"Shine on girl❤️.its important to share the light if yiu see light."

agnethakearns applauded:

"All the joy️".

Fresh Miss SA Natasha Joubert on a mission to fulfil her duties

Briefly News previously reported that with the crown on her head, Miss South Africa 2023 Natasha Joubert is ready to embark on a journey of service, power and influence. She has expressed her willingness to give her all to fulfil the responsibilities that come with wearing the crown.

For Natasha Joubert, the road to Miss South Africa 2023 was paved with dreams and a deep desire to make a difference.

With the coveted crown on her head, Natasha is ready to channel her energy into meaningful service and embody the essence of Miss SA. This role transcends beauty and embraces purposeful leadership.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News