The prestigious title of Miss South Africa 2023 has found its rightful owner in Natasha Joubert

Newly-crowned Miss SA Natasha told Briefly News about her story of being financially shut out

Natasha has had a three-year journey through the pageant and has gone from a dreamer to a fulfiller

Natasha Joubert is the newly appointed Miss SA 2023. Image: Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

With the crown on her head, Miss South Africa 2023 Natasha Joubert is ready to embark on a journey of service, power and influence. She has expressed her willingness to give her all to fulfil the responsibilities that come with wearing the crown.

From dreamer to fulfiller - Natasha's journey to wearing the crown

For Natasha Joubert, the road to Miss South Africa 2023 was paved with dreams and a deep desire to make a difference.

With the coveted crown on her head, Natasha is ready to channel her energy into meaningful service and embody the essence of Miss SA - a role that transcends beauty and embraces purposeful leadership.

Natasha's journey from a dreamer to an embodiment of achievement is a testament to her unwavering commitment. Her journey to Miss SA 2023 has been marked by dedication, perseverance and a belief in herself that inspires others.

When she steps onto the stage, she carries the hopes and aspirations of many and is ready to serve as a beacon of inspiration.

Natasha Joubert's promise to South Africa

With the crown comes great responsibility, a responsibility that Natasha Joubert willingly accepts. Her promise to South Africa is to engage, empower and effect positive change. She sees her reign as an opportunity to address issues close to her heart, to advocate for the marginalised and to work for a more inclusive and equal society.

Speaking to Briefly News, Natasha shared that this three-year journey is coming to an end and she is finally getting all the answers she has prayed and worked for over these three years.

“Before the big day, I wasn’t feeling well and I felt like these three years that I’ve been on are coming to an end and I am finally getting all the answers to my three years and my prayers. When I got on stage tonight, I was calm, I was ready, my heartbeat was normal, it was like I knew I was going to be crowned,” she said.

Natasha also spoke about the declaration she made on stage that she was ready to serve as Miss SA 2023.

“I am ready and I have what it takes to be the new Miss SA. I already said that in my top seven declarations, so I am working with some schools and coding all IT scholarships for women, so I am going to focus more on education, that's the first thing I am going to personally champion and we want to give 25 scholarships.

“Also, I will be returning to my campus. As I said before, I was once financially marginalised and I entered many competitions to win these scholarships and I studied at Boston City Campus,” she said.

South Africans debate the Miss SA verdict

Briefly News previously reported on netizens who think Miss SA 2023 was rigged.

Netizens shared their thoughts on the announcement of this year's winner, commenting that the show was rigged and that Natasha Joubert was favoured as she was previously crowned the second runner-up in 2020.

Source: Briefly News