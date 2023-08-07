Renowned South African media personality Relebongile Mabotja recently marked a major milestone in the showbiz and entertainment industry

The star who is undoubtedly one of the most accomplished celebrities celebrated twenty years in the industry

Relebongile who has worked in television, and radio and has a podcast said she is only getting started with her career

Relebongile Mabotja has been in the entertainment industry for twenty years! The multi-talented star who has dabbed in all sectors from singing, acting, presenting on radio and tv and hosting local and international events marked the milestone with a heartwarming post.

Relebongile Mabotja has shared a touching post to celebrate 20 years in the industry. Image: @relebongile

Source: Instagram

Relebongile Mabotja marks 20 years in the entertainment industry with sweet post

The star has been on our TV screens for as long as we can remember. Relebongile has been in top South African productions like Generations, Isidingo, Rhythm City, Home Affairs and Zone 14. But that's not all, the talented star has also been on the radio, and she is a great singer and voice-over artist.

Taking to her Instagram page to celebrate the anniversary of when it all started, Relebongile said she feels like she is only getting started. She also noted that her journey has not been an easy walk in the park, but has been a bumpy ride full of ups and downs. She wrote:

"20 years in the game today! And I feel like I’m only just getting started It has been a crazy wild ride and one I never thought I would still be on at this level. Too many memories to share and people to thank for me to be where I am. I will be taking all the time needed to celebrate!!!"

Minnie Dlamini, Thando Thabethe and Nhlanhla Mafu react to Relebongile Mabotja's post

Relebongile's industry colleagues flooded her page with sweet responses to her post. Many applauded her for the amazing work she does.

@nhlanhla_mafu said:

"Phenomenal woman, woman Phenomenal "

@minniedlamini commented:

"I love you ❤️"

@thando_thabethe wrote:

"Remembering days of “back chat”

@ndai.nokerii added:

"What a woman "

@kgosi_sa noted:

"This is phenomenal to see, and so easy to celebrate! "

@thobeka_mqoco said:

"Amazing congratulations babe love your work & amazing voice! "

