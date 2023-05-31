Radio personality Relebogile Mabotja has opened up to her followers regarding the death of journalist Eusebius McKaiser

Mabotja shared that she and Eusebius McKaiser last spoke the previous morning

She received love and comforting words from Netizens, and she thanked them for their support

Relebogile Mabotja opened up about not being okay after learning about Eusebius McKaiser's passing.

Source: Twitter

The death of journalist and author Eusebius McKaiser saddened radio personality Relebogile Mabotja.

She took to Twitter to speak about her mental state, sharing that she is not okay but remains hopeful that she will be.

Relebogile Mabotja opens up about not being okay

Mabotja tweeted:

"I can’t anymore. I am not ok."

After receiving loving messages from her followers, Relebogile Mabotja thanked them for their support adding that Eusebius' death caught her off guard.

"Bless all of you for the love and comforting messages. I am not ok but I certainly will be. The news of Eusebius’s passing caught me completely off guard after chatting to him just yesterday morning. Sadly this part of life is something I will never get used to."

Fans offer Relebogile support

@mozguide said:

"Strength! Not many of us are doing well. Tough to be here at the moment."

@bulelavuyisa said:

"I am also going through it but I will be fine. Nothing can do than just let it go and accept coz this life is hell."

@willyT_official said:

"Please hold tight, don’t let it go."

@zola_hashatsi said:

"I was actually thinking about you... so sorry."

@lerato_shebe shared:

"I can't say I know how you feel because I don't. I hope you heal."

@AngelMkhabela said:

"Whatever you are going through, stay strong and all the strength upon you."

@MokangeTshenolo shared:

"Love and light to you Relebogile, please remain hopeful that everything will work out. It may seem impossible but God always make a way, Trust in Him."

@thembik1968 said:

"Everything has i's time, this is the time to mourn and do just that don't hold back so that u can heal completely and be a testimony to someone one day that will be in a sym position, that is y we go through things like that in life to motivate someone this will too."

@MarksMaponyane said:

"You'll get better with time and the support of us who loved Eusebius, let's accept and walk this healing journey together."

@Themainchick3 said:

"I'm truly sorry for your loss. It's heartbreaking to hear about Eusebius's passing, especially when you had just spoken to him recently. Grief has a way of catching us off guard and reminding us of the fragile nature of life. Remember that it's okay not to be okay right now."

Eusebius McKaiser's death confirmed by manager

According to News24, Eusebius McKaiser's manager Jackie Strydom confirmed his death took place in Johannesburg.

The 45-year-old reportedly died from an epileptic seizure.

In a statement quoted by the publication, his death came unexpectedly:

"It is with great sadness that we report that our beloved family member, friend and colleague, Eusebius McKaiser, passed away unexpectedly earlier this afternoon. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, partner and special friend. He was also well loved and respected locally and worldwide for his political commentary and analysis on race and identity."

Ntsiki Mazwai on her love-hate relationship with Eusebius McKaiser

Briefly News reported that Ntsiki Mazwai mourned Eusebius McKaiser by speaking about their love-hate relationship.

Ntsiki said she loved to hate Eusebius but loved him like a brother, "What? OMG! I loved to hate him, but deep down inside, I loved him as a brother. Rest well."

