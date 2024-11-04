Enhle Mbali recently encouraged fellow women to fear some men, saying not all of them were horrible

The actress said she was expected to prove in court that she was traditionally married to her ex-husband, Black Coffee

Mzansi men stood in support of Coffee, claiming that Enhle was trying to ruin his career and run his pockets dry

Enhle Mbali shared an update on her divorce from Black Coffee. Images: enhlembali_, realblackcoffee

Enhle Mbali said not all men were evil. However, some, like her ex-husband, are among the few rotten potatoes.

Enhle Mbali seemingly throws shade at Black Coffee

In the years following Enhle Mbali's divorce from Black Coffee, with many netizens moving on from their scandal, it appears there's still plenty of drama brewing in the background.

The actress recently took to social media to speak about the famous phrase, "After God, fear men," and said that not all men are bad.

In the same breath, Enhle revealed that some men were horrible. She spoke about her upcoming court appearance, where she's expected to prove that she was married traditionally, presumably to Black Coffee:

"Some of them are problematic. I say this because tomorrow, I am going to court to prove that I was married to him traditionally. That's insane. After God, fear some men."

Twitter (X) user MDN News shared the video:

Mzansi reacts to Enhle Mbali's video

Netizens aren't happy with Enhle and claim that she's out to run their goat's pockets dry with "false" allegations:

chief_musa97008 cautioned:

"Gents, be careful, always. See how a brother dodged a bullet?"

_Makhanya_ said:

"Some accusations are loading; just watch."

wiseysiya2 asked:

"So now she wants money from the lad, apart from the child maintenance?"

sili_me claimed:

"I bet Black Coffee supports the kids financially, and now this one wants to milk him more money."

RealDeeproCrump responded:

"Enhle wants the cash so bad now, lol."

Meanwhile, others dragged Coffee for mistreating Enhle:

Kings_Hater was shattered:

"Treating your baby mama like this is crazy."

VictorMkhetsane asked:

"Is Coffee legally arguing that she’s entitled to nothing because they were never married? Iyho, banna!"

Enhle Mbali and Black Coffee's old video trends

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to an old video of Enhle Mbali and Black Coffee before they got married.

Mzansi gushed at how Enhle looked at her ex, saying she was smitten.

