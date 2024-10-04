The once-famous couple Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa have made headlines once again

An old video of the two stars before they got romantically involved was posted on social media by the news and gossip page MDNews

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their thoughts about the throwback video

Enhle Mbali and her ex-husband, Black Coffee, made headlines online. Image: Lefty Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

The once-famous couple in Mzansi, Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa and Black Coffee became the talk of the town after an old clip of them was posted on social media.

An old video of Enhle Mbali and Black Coffee goes viral

Social media has been buzzing after the South African actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa and her ex-husband Black Coffee made headlines after the DJ reflected on his first time meeting Enhle Mbali and delved into the factors that triggered their eventual divorce.

The news and gossip page MDNews recently posted an old video of the two stars before they got romantically involved on its Twitter (X) page, which sparked many reactions on social media.

The clip was captioned:

"Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali before they became romantically involved."

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to the video

Shortly after the video was posted on social media, many netizens weighed in on the clip and shared their thoughts in the comment section:

@tjpumpinng wrote:

"She definitely made the first move."

@_Lolo_Pat commented:

"You can see by the way she looks at him."

@Mayo6Tee mentioned:

"She said a lot of in seconds...damn."

@Blaq_Mannequin replied:

"They were within their feels."

@khandizwe_chris responded:

"Love is such a beautiful thing, man it does not matter how it ended, but this moment is beautiful, especially knowing that they ended up dating."

@nohope108 said:

"She cast a spell on him."

@Lethabo4991 mentioned:

"Enhle was already into him."

Black Coffee considers remarrying

In more Black Coffee updates, Briefly News revealed the disc jockey's desire to try marriage again.

Black Coffee acknowledged his past mistakes in his marriage to Enhle Mbali and noted that he did not have a good example, saying he was in a better space to give it another shot.

