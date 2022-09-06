The Miss Heritage Global beauty pageant finale will be hosted by Khanyi Mbau and Mpho Popps after Pearl Thusi could not make the event

Khanyi Mbau and Mpho Popps are expected to take the beauty competition event to the next level with their presenting skills

The founder of Miss Heritage Global explained the reason why Khanyi Mbau and Mpho Popps were the perfect choices for the Limpopo pageant

Miss Heritage Global 2022 will be in the capable hands of Khanyi and Mpho Popps. The two are expected to keep the audience entertained at Limpopo's first-ever international beauty pageant.

Khanyi Mbau and Mpho Popps are the hosts of the upcoming miss global heritage 2022 pageant, organisers are confident that they will deliver an epic night. Image: Instagram /@mbaureloaded/@mphopopps

Source: Instagram

The founder of the pageant, Ronald Tisauke, was impressed by what Khanyi and Mpho Popps bring to the table. Khanyi Mbau is a multi-talented entertainer with experience in TV hosting. Mpho Popps has been on a roll bagging live gigs, including his most recent with the SAFTAs.

Miss Heritage Global announces new hosts after Pearl Thusi cancels

Actress Pearl Thusi could not host the Miss Heritage Global 2022 finale in Limpopo despite an earlier announcement. Miss Heritage Global's PR team was delighted to share that the new hosts are Mpho Popps and Khanyi Mbau.

Explaining the decision, the founder of Miss Heritage Global, Ronald, said that Khanyi is an obvious choice as she hosted the pageant's finale in 2017. Ronald said Mpho was chosen in an effort to make the beauty pageant as diverse as possible, he said:

“We thought what better way to promote diversity than to have a male host at the Miss Heritage Global Grand Finale? And Mpho Popps is a fantastic comedian and host who will bring the house down alongside Khanyi Mbau.”

The beauty pageant finals are a big deal as they are the first international pageant in Limpopo with contestants from Japan, France, Ghana, Zimbabwe and more.

The winners of the pageant will be chosen by Real Housewives of Johannesburg's Lethabo Lejoy, South African media entrepreneur Olwethu Leshabane, former Miss South Africa 2020 Shudufadzo Musida and more.

The event will be held at the Kalahari Waterfront on 24 September, and tickets can be found at Ticket Pro.

South Africans love Khanyi and Mpho as loyal fans always show their love on social media. Online users are consistent when it comes to supporting these two.

@_palesa_mashabela commented:

"Popps season."

@nngqulu commented:

"Ekse Popps. You are doing great brother."

@missntwampe commented:

"RoboPopps Love it!"

@mgudazi commented:

"You're doing the thangz Popps. Keep Going!"

mathu_so commented:

"I have encountered Khanyi a few times, and she is nothing but humble and will never make you feel like you are worthless...can't help but admire and love her."

@pinkykhonny commented:

"Khanyi do you realise that you are so loved? I am 51 of age, and gosh, I have loved you from the time you started being a trendsetter, you remain consistent."

