One South African woman took to social media to narrate her interesting salon experience in China, which left peeps cracking up.

A South African woman showed off her wild hair salon experience in China in a TikTok video. Image: @edu_sulfide

Source: TikTok

SA woman shares her hair salon experience in China

The young lady expressed to her viewers in a TikTok video that she was on her way to get her hair done in one of the salons in China.

@edu_sulfide showed off how she arrived at the first hair salon and showed them the hairstyle she wanted. The people in the salon then referred her to a place where they could better execute her hairstyle.

As the stunner arrived at the second location, she was asked where her wig was, and she expressed that she did not want a wig done but rather wanted push-back braids. The woman sat in the styling chair, where the hairdresser washed and blow-dried her hair.

They then begin trying to braid the hun's hair, to which they look confused. Multiple people were doing the lady's hair, which amused online users. @edu_sulfide revealed that getting your hair done in China costs about R2500.

In the end, @edu_sulfide expressed that she did not get her hair done and ended up paying for the wash and blow dry as it took more than an hour to figure out how to braid her hair.

Mzansi reacts to woman's hair salon video

The hun's clip amused South Africans as they flooded the comments section cracking jokes.

Elle wrote:

"From the beginning, I knew things weren't gonna go well."

Meevu said:

"The fact that they actually tried shem yazi."

User expressed:

"We are proud of you, cc. Keep that flag up high. As for the hair, keep it natural you beautiful."

Stacey-Leigh Heilbron was amused:

"No this is too funny shaim."

Meta commented:

"I can’t breathe."

Source: Briefly News