Drone footage showcased the beauty of Taung’s blue pool, drawing attention across social media

Locals explained that the site is considered sacred, linked to ancestral spirits and healing traditions

The video sparked curiosity and debate, with many wanting to understand why the area is feared and respected

A breathtaking natural site captured attention, but its beauty told only part of the story. Beneath the calm waters and lush surroundings lies a deeper meaning rooted in history and belief. What may appear as just another scenic location carries significance for those who know it well. The conversation quickly shifted from admiration to understanding.

The visual on the left showed the greenery view of Taung. Image: @officialfadafada1

Source: TikTok

A video shared by @officialfadafada1 on 30 April 2026 showcased drone footage of the Buxton Blue Pools in Taung, located in the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District. The footage highlighted flowing water, dense greenery and the tranquil environment, drawing widespread attention online.

While many viewers were captivated by the natural beauty, locals explained that the site is considered sacred. The pools are believed to be connected to ancestral spirits, with some visitors leaving offerings such as candles and tobacco as part of traditional practices.

Why Taung’s blue pool is sacred

The area captured by travel content creator @officialfadafada1 is also associated with healing beliefs, with some people visiting the site seeking relief from physical or spiritual ailments. Its unique geological formation as a limestone or tufa further adds to its cultural and natural significance.

Despite its appeal, locals have expressed caution and respect for the site, which is sometimes referred to as a small heaven. The video sparked curiosity among viewers, many of whom sought to understand why the area is both admired and feared within local communities.

The visual on the left showed the content creator wondering why locals are scared of the blue pool of Taung. Image: @officialfadafada1

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi applaud beautiful natural scenery

Ofentse suggested:

“Please go to Mabula Mountain before you reach Lephalale, after Shongoane village.”

Ayeesha_M shared:

“I once encountered a mermaid there in 2016. I even got chased by bees, felt like it was leading me there. 😭”

Cooking with Mrs Petha reflected:

“What if water is a portal to another world? It reflects, distorts… it feels liminal. 🤔”

Seish888 admitted:

“It doesn’t look scary, but it felt uneasy watching it. 😭”

Lesedim pointed out:

“That part where the water is still. 😳😳😳”

Vuyotheoutsider said:

“It’s just a normal river, nothing paranormal.”

Lorna Ka Shiba shared:

“When the water stopped flowing, my heart started racing… I don’t know why.”

Mama Penguin said:

“The part where the river doesn’t flow much is scary.”

Thadowww questioned:

“Why are they calling it a pool? It looks like a river to me.”

User291375007427 added:

“That bird sound is so refreshing. 🥰”

JeffreyRogue admired:

“Look at how beautiful nature is when untouched.”

3 Other Briefly News stories related to sacred places

A man shared his reaction after unknowingly hiking a sacred mountain in Venda, leaving him visibly shaken and rushing away.

A man shared a follow-up video detailing a strange and unsettling experience during a hike in Venda, leaving many viewers trying to make sense of what really happened.

A drone video capturing a restricted part of a sacred Venda waterfall gained attention for its stunning visuals and controversial nature.

Source: Briefly News