A viral post showcasing decorative and luxurious grave shelters in Mpumalanga sparked widespread fascination online

The clip shared on the X platform left viewers stunned and amused by the architectural beauty of the cemetery

Social media users were divided, with some admiring the structures, while others viewed the lavish spending as a waste

A local man paused to show the panoramic view of the beautifully constructed grave in a Mpumalanga township. Image: @ReleGlo

Source: Twitter

South Africans were captivated by a man visiting a Mpumalanga graveyard that resembled a modern residential township due to its extravagant grave designs.

The clip was shared by X user @ReleGlo on 3 May 2026, where it went viral, gaining hundreds of comments from shocked viewers who debated the reason for such an honour for the late.

Stunned, the man noted that he was in Mpumalanga at a graveyard, while showcasing gorgeous grave shelters. He jokingly said that some families in KwaMhlanga Mountain View have built double-storey shelters, adding that the competition had reached another level.

Inside Mpumalanga's unique graveyard

He said community members had stopped competing on who has a bigger house, but have taken the challenge to the gravesite, making the fun contest personal. Seeing that he still had a lot to cover, the man stopped and gave an overall view of the place, saying it looked more like a kasi than a graveyard.

Watch the X video below:

SA discusses the fancy graves

The clip gained 271K views and over 400 comments from viewers who shared mixed views. Many viewers complimented the beauty of the structures, but noted that it was a waste of money since the dead would not even be able to see them. One user was impressed by the structures and noted that some of the grave shelters looked better than his RDP house. Others agreed that the graveyards were indeed starting to look like townships. Another viewer jokingly said that people in Joburg should not copy the graveyad structures. She said that amaphara (street dwellers) would occupy the structures and even go as far as selling the bricks.

Viewers were shocked to see the extravagant graves and flooded the comments with their opinions. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

User @Dino_Mayo1 shared:

"People have money out there. Most of these shelters look much better than my RDP house."

User @TumiMashabela commented:

"They must not try this in Gauteng because each phara will have a free house and a bed. Some pharas will even start selling building materials as businessmen."

User @Zohdiak1309 said:

"It's real it's in my kasi KwaMhlanga Mountain View."

User @GZwonaka added:

"Wow, I thought it's an estate kanti, yho (but no)! People are so wasteful and unnecessary."

User @IrvinBlvck shared:

"Graveyards are starting to look like townships."

User @kabzaMG commented:

"Guys, this is a waste of time. Nobody will be resurrected and return to their home. Billions of generations passed, I don't think they're gonna have time to appreciate your effort."

3 Briefly News graveyard-related articles

A content creator jokingly confronted her Christian ancestors at their graves, asking them why they were not blessing her with the lottery winnings or a husband, sparking a massive online debate.

A content creator shared a video of a group of young men and women pouring beers at a tombstone while in a celebratory mode after a funeral.

A social media user filmed a homeless man sleeping in a sheltered grave in Zwelitsha, near King William's Town, leaving social media users in stitches.

Source: Briefly News