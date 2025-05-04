Talented actor Paballo Mavundla recently opened up about his latest film role and departure from Generations: The Legacy

The actor currently portrays the character of a fashion designer, Sandile in e.tv's fashion telenovela, House of Zwide

Viewers of the telenovela recently took to social media to respond to Mavundla's character's storyline

Actor Paballo Mavundla who stars in e.tv's House of Zwide opens up about his latest role in a film, Kites.

Mavundla, who stars opposite Brenda Mukwevho in the fashion telenovela also discusses the difficulties of landing another character after leaving Generations: The Legacy.

The fan-favourite actor reveals in an interview with Drum Magazine that he was unemployed for nearly a year after exiting Generations: The Legacy.

Mavundla, who's been playing the playful character of Sandile also admits that his e.tv character has been challenging.

The rising star adds he struggled to regulate his emotions as he and Sandile are both from the hood.

The talented actor and brand ambassador also opens up about landing a role on Showmax's latest film, Kites, where he plays the role of Vusi.

"Vusi is a carefree dude, who is all about the good vibes and lets nothing get in the way of him having a good time," says the actor.

The former Generations: The Legacy actor also shares that his latest character loves his friends and would do anything to protect them.

House of Zwide fans react to Sandile's storyline

@Zamatola0 said:

"Sandile wake up baba or you'll end up being unemployed yho lo mfana."

@HoneyB_OVO replied:

"I'm glad Sandile and Soka finally found those thieves."

@_SammyMartins_ said:

"Palesa has suddenly happens to emerge out if nowhere, at a time when the tribe is a successful brand. That woman is a snake and Sandile is going to fall into her trap,because he's a hungry man."

@Bhkesi wrote:

"Sandile uzofunda kanzima ngo (learn the hard way) Palesa, someone please tell him in iSixhosa."

@_SammyMartins_ said:

"Sandile is deadset on hiring Palesa despite her history with House of Zwide. He's hoping this will lead to him finally having some mea. He's a hungry man."

@MsCougar21

"Konje Sandile is a fool. That time Palesa is using him."

@ShottaZee wrote:

"If Palesa doesn't give Sandile after this performance then basadi ba fedile" (there are no women left).

@MegaldonDugg said:

"Yea Sandile is definitely clapping cheeks after that."

@itstebza2u said:

"Sandile is playing with fire. He can't even see that Palesa is manipulating him."

