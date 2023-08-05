Kat Sinivasan gave insights into his latest role as Zola on House of Zwide

The stunning gent revealed that his character is Mr Nice Guy with a not-so-nice side to him

In a recent episode, he went out with Zanele and enthralled and excited her with his alluring and mysterious personality

Zola, Kat Sinivasan's new character, has two sides to him.

Kat Sinivasan's new role on House of Zwide promises to excite fans and cause couch-gripping suspense for viewers of the beloved show.

Sinivasan recently joined the cast of House of Zwide, and his character is expected to set tongues wagging.

Kat Sinivasan's new role on House of Zwide exciting

Kat's role is that of Zola, who was introduced on the show as Nkosi's former high schoolmate. Nkosi (portrayed by Wanda Zuma) and the handsome Zola moved in the same circles, culminating in Zola getting invited to Nkosi's fabulous wedding. At this wedding, he bumped into his love interest, Zanele, who the beautiful Londeka Mchunu portrays.

On Thursday's episode, Zanele and Zola finally went out together and grabbed lunch. Zanele found him very mysterious and exciting, and he made it clear that he is not the average man that chases after women, giving Zanele a challenge.

Zola has two sides to him; Kat reveals

Sinivasan revealed recently that his character has two sides to him. Zola may initially come across as a nice guy, but he has a dark side that shows his controlling and narcissistic side that quickly gets triggered by events.

Kat also pointed out that he studied other fictional characters like Tedros on The Idol, played by superstar The Weeknd, and Beau Willie, who Michael Ealy portrayed on For Colored Girls. He also revealed that he had to audition for an unprepared role, so he considered this a significant challenge.

Netizens congratulate him and are excited

Netizens on Instagram were excited that he would be taking up a role on one of Mzansi's hottest soapies, the House of Zwide.

Neo Moeketsi said:

“AS House of Zwide becomes must-watch.”

Desiremarea added:

“This is the perfect casting. You look like these types of roles.”

Puleng_sa remarked:

“Congratulations, you drop-dead gorgeous man! We now have a platform to see more of your face.”

Niva_hankede pointed out:

“Excited! Tuning in.”

Charlieafrikka1 was elated.

“Good to see you still doing great. Silence is good, but it was starting to get a little loud.”

