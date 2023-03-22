The Weeknd made history by becoming the most popular artist in the world after his top achievements on the streaming platform, Spotify

The star has the highest number of monthly listeners and is also the first singer to reach 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the Guinness World Record, saying The Weeknd isn't that popular

Canadian singer The Weeknd found himself trending on social media after Guinness World Records announced that the star is now the most popular artist on Earth.

The Weeknd was named the most popular artist in the world. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The singer reportedly achieved the feat after surpassing other industry heavyweights in terms of monthly listeners, and his song is the most streamed song of all time on Spotify.

The Weeknd makes history by becoming the most popular artist on Earth

According to Daily Mail, the 33-year-old Canadian singer was recently named the world's most popular artist. The Blinding Lights hitmaker achieved the fit after setting two new Guinness World Records.

The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, became the first singer to reach 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify after reaching an incredible 111.4 million listeners.

The Weeknd trends after being named the world's most popular artist

Reacting to the news, Twitter users admitted that they had mixed reactions about The Weeknd being named the most popular artist in the world.

Many peeps felt that more deserving artists of the title. Fans named stars like Beyoncé, Drake, Rihanna and Justin Bieber are more deserving of the title.

@jSpoutniikgames said:

"The Weekend is not someone like Drake or Bieber."

@DesireGodwin6 added:

"Nobody knows bro in Africa."

@ByLazaruss commented:

"Not possible tbh. If I go to parts of the U.S right now, they don’t know who The Weeknd is. If he’s not known unanimously throughout America, how could he be the most popular internationally. "

Source: Briefly News