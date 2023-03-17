Jennifer Lopez's cover of Rihanna's song Diamonds unimpressed Twitter users after they saw her struggle to sound like the original

The American singer covered Diamonds when she was a judge on the singing competition American Idol

Online users said Jennifer either chose a bad song for her vocal capabilities or is an untalented singer

Twitter users are mocking Jennifer "J.Lo" Lopez after a video of her covering Rihanna's smash hit Diamonds failed to impress them.

Jennifer Lopez's singing was criticised on Twitter after a video of her covering Rihanna's 'Diamonds' on 'American Idol' resurfaced. Image: Arturo Holmes and Patrick Semansky-Pool

Source: Getty Images

The video, according to Elle, dates back to 2015, when Jennifer was still a judge on American Idol. The news publication reported that J.Lo left her judge's seat during the show's finale and sang Diamonds and Bruno Mars' Locked Out of Heaven.

She performed alongside fellow judges Keith Urban and Harry Connick Jr., and the video of their performance resurfaced on social media for all the wrong reasons.

Jennifer Lopez dragged after covering Rihanna's song Diamonds

@niggaola shared the video on Twitter while criticising J.Lo's rendition of Diamonds, and tweeps weren't kind to the singer, calling her singing all kinds of names.

@nyahpierrot said:

"She inspires me and reminds me that you can really do anything. You don’t even have to be that good at it either."

@1Thatsallfolks shared:

"She knew better not to attempt to hit that exact high note that had Riri struggling too."

@beatnikdarlin posted:

"This could pass for a Masked Singer performance by an actor who has only sung twice in their life ever."

@OddUnni replied:

"The fact that this made it past rehearsals."

@stalkmemuch commented:

"I feel like she just doesn’t have a nice voice. Lol, she’s not off-key. Her voice just doesn’t sound like something I want to listen to. She’s a great dancer though."

@nysclip wrote:

"She really can't sing. I'm crying."

@Rashimotosan added:

"Only five people clapped on her "high note," and she was also off pace. The poor musicians were trying to catch up, including poor Keith Urban."

Video of Rihanna's Lift Me Up performance at Oscars leaves Twitter peeps questioning her singing abilities

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Rihanna shot to the top of social media trends after she performed her Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, Lift Me Up, at the Oscars. Instead of receiving praise, the American musician was harshly criticised by online users.

The 95th instalment of the annual award ceremony took place in Los Angeles, California, at the Dolby Theatre on March 13.

Peeps stated how unimpressive Rihanna's performance was at the Academy Awards. Netizens dragged about her singing range and abilities after @Phil_Lewis shared a video of Riri battling to sound exactly like the studio version of Lift Me Up.

Source: Briefly News