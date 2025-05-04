Mzansi's hit reality TV show The Ultimatum South Africa has been renewed for a second season

Entertainment commentator Jabu Mcdonald confirmed that the show is scheduled to return to Netflix for another season

South Africans and followers of the TV show took to social media this weekend to respond to Mcdonald's post

'The Ultimatum South Africa' has been renewed for another season. Image: Jabu Mcdonald

Source: Twitter

Popular dating TV show, The Ultimatum South Africa, which starred Khanya Nqolase has been renewed for another season.

Netflix has renewed the hit TV show for a second season which had social media buzzing earlier this year.

Entertainment commentator Jabu Mcdonald confirmed on his X account on Saturday, 3 May that the hit reality TV show has been renewed.

South Africans took to Mcdonald's post to share their excitement.

South Africans react to the show's renewal

@TalentNyonie asked:

"When does it air? The first one really lived up to my expectations."

@ndabenhlesimel1 said:

"I can hear Khanya's voice by looking at the picture."

@nomsadubek wrote:

"Still can't believe these two. They went on to bring forth a child into their messy situation."

@_Be_Buhle replied:

"Ijoh ijoh another season of stress, shock, drama and overall fun. I’ll be there."

@RATO_LEE08 replied:

"I need Minnie to host it. I am sorry I love Salamina and Tshepo Masasa but they didn't ask relevant questions, and she kept letting Khanya off the hook."

@SammyIsie wrote:

"If your relationship is weak, leave that application alone."

@Amina_Mallow said:

"Season 2 will be with people who are only trying to be famous. I'll be surprised if it hits like the first one."

@MsSlamza48562 wrote:

"Are these 2 still together? I pity baby Q so much."

'The Ultimatum South Africa' former contestant, Khanya Nqolase. Image: @khanya_nq

Source: Instagram

What to know about the reality TV show

Netflix's The Ultimatum South Africa is a reality dating TV show that puts couples to the test. The first season put South Africans couples to the test where one felt it was time for a marriage, but the other didn't.

The six couples had to go through trial marriages with strangers to decide whether they truly wanted marriage or to break up with their original partners.

In season one, Khanya Nqolase stood out from the other contestants on the show as she got in trouble for her behaviour on the show.

South Africans were disappointed with the reunion as many looked forward to seeing Khanya being confronted for her behaviour.

Actress and TV personality Salamina who hosted the finale with her husband, Tshepo 'Howza' Masese described Khanya as outspoken at the season finale. Many netizens felt as though there was not enough criticism for Khanya.

The Ultimatum South Africa star Nkateko Mahange makes bombshell allegations against ex-Khanya Nqolase

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in January that Nkateko Mahange let netizens in on his drama with his ex/ baby mama, Khanya Nqolase.

The Ultimatum SA star alleged that his former partner had been physically and verbally abusive, forcing him to seek custody of their son.

Netizens weighed in on Nkateko's allegations and made their conclusions about the couple's volatile relationship.

Source: Briefly News