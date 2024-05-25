The Ultimatum South Africa had its reunion, and it was a highly anticipated episode among netizens

The reality show put South African couples to the test, which caused some drama on the reality show

Many people were looking for closure, especially after one of the cast members Khanya, trended for being mean

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

The Ultimatum Season 1 came to a conclusion. The Netflix show hosted by Howza and wife, Salamina Mosese, was a hot topic on social media.

‘The Ultimatum’ SA reunion hosted by Salamina Mosese made peeps angry as Khanya got off too easy. Image: @salaminamosese / @khanya_nq

Source: Instagram

Peeps looked forward to the final episode, in which the cast members would confront each other for the last time. Khanya was the most controversial, and people were keen to watch her answer some tough questions.

Khanya catches smoke at The Ultimatum reunion

The Ultimatum Season 1 put couples to the test where one felt it was time for a marriage, but one didn't. Couples had to go through trial marriages with strangers to decide whether they truly wanted marriage or to break up with their original partners.

Kanya was a standout cast member as she got in trouble for her behaviour on the show. Many looked forward to the reunion, hoping that she would be confronted. Host Salamina did the finale without co-host and hubby Howz and described Khanya as outspoken at the season finale. Many felt as though there was not enough criticism for Khanya.

The Ultimatum finale disappoints SA

While many people felt that Khanya deserved more heat, people were also proud of another cast member, Lebo who broke up with her partner Nolla at the reunion. Most complained that the finale needed more action. Read the comments below:

@yisha_seko wrote:

"So Salamina and Howza my dears, that’s it? Like this is it? This could’ve just been emailed to us. #TheUltimatumSA"

@Gaupsexual commented:

"This reunion is underwhelming. Salamina should've been given cue cards #TheUltimatumSA"

@___ndlovukazi said:

"#TheUltimatumSA Salamina is too sweet for this reunion."

@Trixx_Ray wrote:

"Salamina gives the contestants a chance to answer without interjecting, that's one of the great traits that good hosts possess #TheUltimatumSAReunion"

Oh_Smallstuff joked:

"Was Salamina also scared of Khanya? #TheUltimatumSA."

@_reneiloe added:

"Salamina came out and said the couples are here to update us and that’s really all we got. No accountability, no drama. Just diplomacy #TheUltimatumSA."

Fans react to Nick Cannon bring 'Wild'n Out' to Africa

Briefly News previously reported that American actor, producer and TV host Nick Cannon has made headlines on social media regarding his show Wild'n Out.

Social media has been buzzing, and he became the talk of the town after he revealed how much he spends annually on his 12 kids. Recently, Nick Cannon announced that MTV Wild'n Out would be coming to Africa.

Many netizens shared their reactions to Nick Cannon coming to Africa with his show Wild'n Out.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News