Nkateko Mahange let netizens in on his drama with his ex/ baby mama, Khanya Nqolase

The Ultimatum SA star alleged that his former partner had been physically and verbally abusive, forcing him to seek custody of their son

Netizens weighed in on Nkateko's allegations and made their conclusions about the couple's volatile relationship

Nkateko Mahange is seeking full custody of his son with Khanya Nqolase. Images: Twitter/ salty_unmasked, Facebook/ Lessy Lesego

There was more drama in celebville after Nkateko Mahange accused Khanya Nqolase of being verbally and physically abusive towards him.

Nkateko Mahange exposes Khanya Nqolase

Former lovers, Nkateko Mahange and Khanya Nqolase, are the main topics of discussion after Nkateko aired their dirty laundry was aired on social media.

The Ultimatum SA star has made bombshell allegations against his former partner and baby mama, claiming she was physically and verbally abusive towards him, often while their son, Qhawe, was around:

In a statement, Nkateko described an incident that led him to re-evaluate his relationship with the mother of his one-year-old:

"Khanya stabbed me during an argument while I had him [Qhawe] in my arms. The attack left me physically wounded, but my primary concern was Qhawe. This was a stark reminder that her behaviour was spiralling out of control, and it was no longer safe for my son to remain in such an environment."

The couple's rollercoaster romance has led Nkateko to pursue full custody of their son, hoping to offer him a better upbringing, and hopes to shed light on the problems some fathers face:

"The legal system has often overlooked the voices of fathers in custody battles, but I pray for justice and discernment in this case. I trust that with the evidence presented, the court will see that my intentions are pure and that my love for Qhawe is unwavering."

Mzansi discusses Nkateko Mahange's allegations

Netizens gave Nkateko a big "we told you so":

_makho_ZA said:

"They threw a bottle of wine at this brother, poured wine on his face, gave him a few slaps on the bed, called him a boy, called him cheap, and still gave her a promise ring."

Trevor__Thor bashed Nkateko:

"I'm finding it hard to feel sorry for this man because he willingly and knowingly had a baby with the devil."

Kgabi_feela wrote:

"He missed all the signs on the show and still went ahead and had a baby with her."

Meanwhile, others supported Nkateko:

Taynkats wrote:

"We witnessed her aggressive behaviour on international TV. This is very believable; I feel so sorry for this dude."

maabriii said:

"I'm glad he finally walked away from that toxic relationship; Khanya needs help."

SoDieketseng posted:

"We all watched what a monster Khanya was to Nkateko with cameras rolling; imagine when there's none. Love and light to him."

