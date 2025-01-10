Sello Maake kaNcube's foundation is said to be in ruin after students and teachers came forward

It's alleged that the actor has been mistreating students and mismanaging funds, leading to teachers going without their salaries

This comes after Sello's ex-wife accused him of abuse and led many to question his character

Students and teachers from the Sello Maake kaNcube Foundation reportedly accused the actor of mistreatment. Images: sellomkn

Source: Instagram

The foundation run by Sello Maake kaNcube is being exposed for allegedly mistreating its students and teachers.

Sello Maake kaNcube Foundation gets exposed

As if his legal drama with his ex-wife, Pearl Mbewe, wasn't enough, Sello Maake kaNcube is said to also be facing a crisis with his foundation.

The foundation, said to help underprivileged communities through philanthropy and talent-scouting, is apparently in the mud after students and teachers came forward to voice their grievances.

According to TshisaLIVE, students' allowances have not been consistent. Not only that, but the teachers have also gone through December 2024 without their salaries and are afraid to confront the actor for fear of intimidation:

"This has been going on and on for a long time, and he scares everyone, saying he’s big in the papers and no one will destroy him. This man treats our children badly."

The foundation's drama facilitator reportedly revealed that she, too, had been waiting for payment:

"I'm waiting for one payment, which he said I should expect soon; that's all I can say."

Pearl Mbewe issues apology to family

The ongoing battle between Pearl Mbewe and Sello Maake kaNcube was seemingly silenced when the actor's estranged wife asked for forgiveness.

Pearl expressed her remorse in a now-deleted Instagram post, acknowledging that she may have disappointed her loved ones after exposing Sello's alleged infidelity and HIV status.

She went on to state that she was withdrawing from the matter and "distancing herself from negativity":

"Numerous misunderstandings occur; one cannot effectively contend with someone who has nothing to lose."

Lebo Keswa addresses Sello Maake kaNcube and Pearl Mbewe's marriage

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Lebo Keswa speaking about the beatings Pearl Mbewe suffered at the hands of her ex-husband, Sello Maake kaNcube.

Lebo revealed that she offered Pearl a place to stay after her last clash with her ex took a horrific turn.

