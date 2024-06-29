There is more in the National Unity Government fiasco after reports the deal between SA's two biggest parties had fallen flat

African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula posted to his social media about developments on Friday, 28 June

Mbalula, quite optimistically, said the discussions would finalise soon — in the best interest of all South Africans

The concise post sparked a frenzy on social media as politically inclined South Africans ventured to impart their views

JOHANNESBURG — A day after it emerged the National Unity Government (GNU) was effectively a non-starter due to collapsed talks, African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula provided an update.

Word from Mbalula, which posited parties had hit the home straight in talks over cabinet positions, became the latest in the drama-filled process.

GNU marriage over before parties say I do?

A day earlier, on Thursday, 27 June, reports suggested the deal between the ANC and Democratic Alliance (DA) was all but over because the parties could not agree on several items.

Public spats between SA's two biggest parties had also contributed to the breakdown in relations.

Mbalula took to X earlier on Friday to give the update.

The post read:

"Almost done with GNU discussions. In the best interest of all South Africans, it will be done as promised."

Mzansi hits out at Mbalula's conviction

Online users ate up Mbalula's message, reacting to it in droves. Expectedly, many bashed its context, portraying many as anti-GNU.

Briefly News looks at the critical reactions to the post, which attracted about 347,000 views, 2800 likes, and 1200 comments.

@MangetheMKP wrote:

"Fikile, what's in the best interest of the country is for you to not sign a deal with our Oppressors. A coalition of ANC, MKP, EFF [and] ATM is what is in the best interest of this country."

@Brettbenraphael posed:

"How would you know what's in the best interests of all South Africans? From a 75% party to a 40% party, you can hardly claim to know."

@Tsogang3 imparted:

"Who died and made you God to know what is 'in the best interest of all South Africans' wena ka 40%?"

GNU talks reportedly collapse

In related news, Briefly News reported recently that the vows have barely been exchanged or the marriage consummated, and it seems there is already trouble in paradise amid collapsed GNU talks.

All the attention has been on the ANC and DA amid negotiations around the positions and portfolios the parties will share.

