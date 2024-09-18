Singer Theo Kgosinkwe and his wife, Vourné Kgosinkwe, shared a wholesome video of them dancing

The cute video which circulated X (formerly Twitter) garnered cute responses from people online

Netizens pointed out how they always manage to have fun and share their cute and goofy moments with their followers

South African couple Theo Kgosinkwe and the beautiful Vourné Kgosinkwe recently stole hearts online with their quirky dance moves.

Theo Kgosinkwe and Vourné Kgosinkwe dance in a fun video. Image: @theo_kgosinkwe

Source: Instagram

Theo Kgosinkwe and wife stun in new video

Mafikizolo group member Theo Kgosinkwe and his wife, Vourné Kgosinkwe, posted a video recently in which they are dancing.

The couple, who got married in 2020, was dancing to a slow paced song and showed off their dance moves. They went viral after the video clip was reshared on X by @MDNnewss with the caption:

"Theo Kgosinkwe and his wife enjoying a dance together."

The couple has always shared little details about their lives with their followers, including dancing with their daughter in an adorable video.

Mzansi reacts to video of Theo and his wife

Netizens in the comments section reacted to the video with admiration for the couple, saying they looked good and admired their ability to always have fun.

@juicystory_xciv added:

"This is beautiful. Nice one."

@YollyBlu stated:

"They know how to have fun these two, it's beautiful."

@ZYantolo7 lauded:

"Beautiful family, though."

@CoachesOnTheMo mentioned:

"Woooooooh she is gorgeous!"

@mtsegele noted:

"You do not age quickly if you marry a 10."

@david_tema asked:

"Is he not dating Mafikizolo."

@LindaDX1 mentioned:

"Mafikizolo's wife is beautiful."

@MothusiSlyman1 stated:

"He made it in life."

Theo and wife celebrate 4th wedding anniversary

In a previous report from Briefly News, Theo Kgosinkwe marked his four-year anniversary of marriage to the gorgeous Vourné Kgosinkwe.

The doting wife posted cute throwback pictures from their wedding day and toasted many more years together. Netizens lauded the stylish couple and celebrated their anniversary with heartfelt messages.

In the post, she said, "Four years down, forever to go! Happy fourth wedding anniversary, my forever husband. I love you endlessly, my hart se punt, my man, Sky se leka pa."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News