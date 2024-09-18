A young woman shared a video saying some people are scared to meet her mother, only to show her supposed mom twerking

The woman noted in her caption that it wasn't her mother and showed love to media personality Lusanda Mbane

While some people knew the clip was of Lusanda, others were none the wiser and complimented the mother's dancing skills

A woman shared a clip of her supposed mother dancing. Images: @luhlelo2023

Source: TikTok

Parents often surprise us with hidden talents, proving there's more dynamic than we might think. One woman shared a video she claimed was of her mother twerking, only to be revealed as a clip of a local celebrity instead.

An unexpected dancer

Zola Maqetuka uploaded a video on her young child's TikTok account (@luhlelo2023) showing herself participating in a TikTok trend. The viral challenge sees TikTokkers quoting others who said they were scared to meet the person's parent, only for them to show a fun side of the said parent.

The young woman mentioned her mother and then showed a short video of her supposed parent shaking their behind next to a convertible car. However, the woman in the clip wasn't Zola's mother at all. Instead, it was actress and radio host Lusanda Mbane.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"I love you, Lusanda," the woman laughed and wrote in her caption.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to Lusanda Mbane twerking

While some in the comment section knew the video was of a popular media personality, others were unaware and showed an interest in the woman's supposed mother.

To be sure, @user3387981513162 asked the public:

"Isn't that Lusanda Mbane?"

@ntsoakimbele jokingly wrote in the comments:

"Yoh, my son looked at me and sighed."

@gomolemo_w_baloyi told Zola:

"She's talented."

@vickyp018 laughed and said:

"This challenge is going to be the end of me. Hamba, Mama."

An interested and unknowing @g_deli1 wrote in the comment section:

"I'm ready to be a stepdad."

@nthurby filled the comment section with laughing emojis, saying:

"Never, that must be you dancing. Bathong, your mother's energy."

Makoti twerks in Buck It dance challenge

In another story, Briefly News reported about a makoti showing off her twerking skills while participating in the viral TikTok Buck It dance challenge.

The woman's dancing entertained many people online, who rushed to the comment section to crack jokes and express laughter.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News